Governor Tom Wolf announced on Monday that Pennsylvania will receive $4.9 billion in federal relief funding to support Pre-K to 12 schools as they move back to classroom learning and expand equitable access to opportunities for students.
The funding is provided by the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund passed by Congress and signed by President Biden, according to a press release.
In the Valley, both the Athens and Sayre Area School Districts will receive substantial funding from the plan. Athens is set to get $4,452,852, while Sayre will receive $3,365,199, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education website.
“This relief, along with the state’s near-complete mission to provide the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to teachers, school staff, and contractors, supports Wolf’s goal to help more schools reopen safely,” the governor’s office said in the press release.
“All schools have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and I commend school communities for rising to the challenge to combat the toll it has taken,” said Wolf. “This extra funding is critical to help schools meet the unique needs of educating students at this time while keeping school buildings safe when students return to the classroom.”
“Our school communities need these additional resources to invest in instructional materials, equipment, facilities, transportation and more, and we are pleased to make these funds available to them,” added Acting Secretary Noe Ortega. “These funds will provide more assistance to school communities as we continue to navigate the pandemic.”
At least 90% of the funds will go towards traditional public school districts and charter schools; each district will receive an amount proportional to the federal Title I-A funds received in 2020 under the Every Student Succeeds Act.
These entities must use at least 20% of this money to address learning loss from virtual instruction and the social, emotional, and academic needs of underrepresented students, including students from low-income families, students with disabilities, English learners, migrant students, students experiencing homelessness, and children in foster care.
Schools can use the remaining funds for various other needs, including: food service, professional training, technology purchases, sanitization and cleaning supplies, summer and after-school programs, and mental health supports.
A PDE application for schools to fill out in order to obtain the allocated funds will be posted on the website in a few days. The money must be used by September 2024.
Other area school districts are projected to be eligible for the following allocations under this ARPE and SSER fund:
Canton Area School District $2,541,739
Northeast Bradford School District $1,895,846
Sullivan County School District $1,012,416
Towanda Area School District $3,217,949
Troy Area School District $2,730,749
Wyalusing Area School District $2,420,334
