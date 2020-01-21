OWEGO — Efforts are underway to light up rural homes throughout the region with dark fiber and boost free market competition for internet service providers as a public benefit corporation is in pursuit of an engineering study to reach that goal.
In particular, Southern Tier Network, a corporation controlled by a regional planning and development board, is continuing its mission to connect individuals, businesses, schools and municipalities with high-speed internet infrastructure.
The Tioga County Industrial Development Agency recently agreed to back the county’s portion of a jointly funded engineering study, following an explanation of the proposal was brought forward by county IT Director Doug Camin.
Camin noted that Tioga County benefitted from a state-funded initiative to interconnect Binghamton University, Cornell University and Alfred with dark fiber, which resulted in a basic fiber optic internet infrastructure that passed through the entirety of Tioga County.
“The cost of putting 10 strands or 144 strands on a pole is marginal, because most of the cost is in the labor and engineering,” Camin explained. “So when you build a network like this, you build it with excess capacity.”
From an economic development perspective, Camin explained that the infrastructure has allowed new internet service providers to start entering the county.
Empire Access has plans to move from Sayre into Waverly and Owego, he noted.
From the East, Plexicomm is using portions of STN to build their network out westward.
“Pretty soon, in the Village of Owego, you’ll have three different providers,” he said.
However, he said there are some holes in that process when it comes to the northern part of the county.
There are still plenty of service gaps, he said, adding that the zstate has set up a project where they put funding out to expand access to underserved homes.
Haefele’s efforts to expand into Spencer and Barton have utilized this type of funding.
From there, STN has seen it as one of their goals to build out the fiber optic network as a benefit to the community — it’s not a profit-making exercise, Camin said.
“That doesn’t mean it’s not profit making in and of itself,” he continued. “But, they look to reinvest what they make where they’re at.”
A small consortium of counties — Steuben, Schuyler Yates and Chemung — will help fund the study to analyze everything associated with expansion in order to put together all the financial documents and preliminary engineering documents necessary to secure financing for construction.
STN will fund half the cost — $166,000 — of the overall $364,000 study.
The remaining four counties, Camin said, are asked to split the remaining balance.
Tioga County’s portion of that is $73,000, which the IDA will be backing. Being that it fits with the county’s economic development goals, a yet-to-be-determined amount will be committed to that figure from the county Economic Development and Planning department.
Additional grant funding sources will be sought to help reduce the expense for any single entity within Tioga County.
“We do have money in capital investments, as well — it is infrastructure,” said EDP Director LeeAnn Tinney. “Bear in mind, we’ve been the benefactor so far — Tioga County has put in zero money for this to this point.”
Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey noted that the county had said “no” to contributing funds to STN when first approached years ago.
She went on to point out that recent development in Lounsberry has benefitted from STN — Crown Cork and Seal, FedEx, etc.
“After the study (is completed), STN would have a stack of documents to take to a bank and obtain direct financing to work against,” Camin explained, adding that the company conducting the study, Fujitsu, does this work all across the country.
“They have the knowledge and understanding to know if you go to a bank and say I need $2.5 million in financing — here’s what we’re going to build and here’s how I know it’s going to cost $2.5 million and not $3.2 million because oops, we missed a whole street of poles that need to be replaced,” Camin said.
Board member Eric Knolles, superintendent of the Waverly Central School District said broadband access is “critical.”
“You can’t grow when we have dark areas in the county,” he said. “People work from home, and in a lot of cases you can’t sell houses because they can’t get connected. I’ve heard it from realtors.”
Camin estimated that number is anywhere between 3,000 to 5,000 in Tioga County.
Camin explained that the premise of the STN expansion is similar to that of the recent state-offers incentive used by Haefele in the western part of the county.
In particular, Camin explained that a service provider would put together an installation cost estimate per road, and calculate a return-on-investment timeframe.
If, for example, the company was looking at a four-year return, the state would essentially provide an offset to bring the return down to a two-year return, Camin said.
In the case of STN, the nature of the organization provides a much longer return-on-investment timeframe, Camin explained, somewhere between five to nine years.
Once the study is completed, and if STN moves into the construction phase, Camin said the funds from the study phase would be waived and applied to the construction costs.
