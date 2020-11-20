The CodeRED public alert system will continue to be used in Bradford County for the next three years after commissioners recently renewed a three-year subscription at a cost of $38,050 per year.
The new subscription, which begins Dec. 1, includes the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System put out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that will warn those in the county about crucial emergencies, even if they aren’t signed up for CodeRED, according to Matt Williams, the county’s director of planning and public safety.
Williams said it would alert anyone within the geographic area that’s being targeted.
“That gives us the ability to reach more people under extreme emergency situations,” Williams said.
“Any device that would get alerts of some other type would be tied into this,” Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller added.
Commissioner Doug McLinko said the CodeRED program has saved lives over the years. Two years ago, after an EF2 tornado had whipped through some communities in Granville, LeRoy, and Franklin townships, commissioners and Sheriff C.J. Walters highlighted several circumstances in which CodeRED alerts were able to warn people in time so they could get to safety.
“We’d like to make sure everyone is signed up. It’s a valuable service whether it’s weather related, police related — a whole host of things,” McLinko added.
The service is free and people can enroll at www.bradfordcountypa.org/emergency-notifications.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.