Bradford County’s three movie theaters will be making their grand re-openings just in time for the summer movie season.
The Bradford County Regional Arts Council runs the Keystone Theatre, the Rialto Theatre, and the Sayre Theatre, and will be opening all three to the general public Thursdays through Sundays starting July 1.
The theaters closed March 18 of last year due to COVID-19, so it’ll be 15 months since a movie was shown.
According to the BCRAC, items need to be restocked, soda lines need to be flushed, and staff will be hired and trained to work the concessions and work the equipment. Projectors run 24/7 but during the pandemic the energy use was lowered and the equipment was inspected.
The BCRAC will conduct a series of fundraisers at the Sayre Theater called Friday Nights on the Lawn to raise money for the re-opening costs.
BCRAC Executive Director Elaine Poost has overseen the reopening process and is excited as anybody for the occasion.
“The community has been very supportive through this past year,” said Poost. “Been very cautious and careful about when we are reopening. We attempted to reopen in the fall and that was not successful. Being a small community and a nonprofit we needed to be really cautious so that when we did reopen we could stay open.”
For a reopening to take place, Poost said three things needed to be in place: the capacity at the theater; the movie content, which is starting to come out quickly now; and overall safety, which is looking better due to people getting vaccinated.
The BCRAC communicated with theaters and organizations across the country about possible re-openings. One organization, the National Association of Theater Owners, did research last month on the comfort level of residents concerning move theater re-openings. Their research showed that comfort levels are rising quickly among all age groups. It was highest among younger age groups, but older people are starting to feel more comfortable due to the high number of vaccinations.
It hasn’t always been an easy process, though. During the closing, the Keystone Theatre was flooded, causing damage to the roof, the dance recital studio and the dance floor.
The BCRAC said that the reopening process cannot be done quickly because it takes time to examine equipment, update software, and get new parts installed if they need them.
“It’s hard enough to be a nonprofit with one historic building, but we have three. So we are happy to be getting some life back into these theaters soon,” said Poost.
The BCRAC kept themselves busy and expanded their operations despite the movie theater closures.
The organization conducted fundraisers, private shows, and opened theaters for unique community events.
“We couldn’t have the Scholarship Challenge in person, so we had that for three consecutive weekends as a live feed out into the community from the Sayre Theatre,” said Poost.
The BCRAC turned the Sayre Theatre into a blood drive location and they are having another blood drive today.
“We continued with some of our art programming. Some of our art workshops went virtual and last summer we had people as far as Seattle participate in the virtual workshop,” said Poost.
The BCRAC started the Art Again program which distributes free art kits since last June. The organization asked people to bring in unused art materials like glue, cardboard, and paints, which they assembled into art kits. They created about 100 kits per month and were distributed free through pop-up pantries.
Another program developed was the Young Explorers program for kids ages 3 to 6 and their parents or guardians to make art together. Most kids did activities with their grandparents due to it being conducted during school hours.
“We more than doubled the participation in that program because people started to hear more about it,” said Poost. “And that is something we may continue to do even when we all meet in person again.”
Poost is happy about the creative ways that the organization has stayed active during the pandemic and sees things moving in a positive direction.
“Through this past year we have actually grown even though we were closed down because we have continued to evolve as an organization,” she said. “I think we are stronger in the community again.”
For the July 1 re-opening, the Sayre Theatre is working on getting the movie musical “In the Heights” and doing a gala attached to its release. The theater is also hoping to get “F9,” the newest installment of the Fast & Furious movies.
