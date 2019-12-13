SAYRE — Congressman Fred Keller of Pennsylvania District 12 announced Wednesday that the United States Department of Agriculture has approved an Economic Impact Initiative grant that will help purchase portable radioes for the Sayre Borough Police Department.
“The grant funds were used to purchase 18 new Motorola APX6000 portable radios to enhance the Police Department’s efforts to combat opioid abuse in Sayre Borough and the Greater Valley Community,” borough manager Dave Jarrett said. “An extensive amount of time was spent by police Chief Dan Reynolds researching radio equipment and conducted a ‘test drive’ of three different radio models and his determination is the Motorola APX 6000 radio, which will enable the officers to communicate sensitive information without being monitored by the general public.”
The radio system features P25 technology that enables communication abilities with other law enforcement agencies who utilize analog radio systems, digital radio systems and 800 megahertz radio systems, said Jarrett.
“It is essential that our officers have the ability to effectively communicate with other patrol officers and law enforcement agencies and to ensure officer’s safety and the public’s safety,” he added.
The radios will help the police department to better combat the opioid crisis and communicate on frequencies not used by the general public, noted Keller.
“This grant is critical to allow Sayre police to maintain constant communication as they keep our community safe and combat the opioid epidemic,” he said. “I am proud to see the United States Department of Agriculture provide this grant money to help keep Sayre borough safe.”
The total cost of the project is $41,220.75 with the borough contributing $19,220.75 to the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.