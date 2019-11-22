TOWANDA — The construction of the new Bradford County Public Safety Center is now in full swing.
The contractor, J.C. Orr, has finished pouring the back wall and started to erect the rest of the steel building shell in an effort to stay on schedule for the prefabricated concrete panels which are slated to arrive sometime around the New Year. Additionally, Bishop Brothers Construction continues the site work to complete grading and filling, install stormwater control features and cut in the second driveway all of which keep the project on pace for a 2020 opening.
While the progress is striking to see on what will be a remarkable facility serving the residents of Bradford County for decades to come, it does not come without some growing pains.
All of the activity has very much restricted parking and access to the current facility which houses the Department of Public Safety, Department of 911 Communications and Department of Community Planning and Mapping Services. This being the case, the county is encouraging citizens who need to visit these departments to call ahead to ensure the daily construction activities will allow for unimpeded access to the building.
These departments can be reached at the following phone numbers:
• Public Safety – 570-265-5022
• 911 Communications – 570-265-9101 (Non-Emergencies)
• Community Planning & Mapping Services – -570-268-4103
Patron safety is our primary concern during these construction activities and transition into the new facility. We thank you for your cooperation throughout the process and be on the lookout for future updates.
