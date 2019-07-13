HARRISBURG — State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Williamsport, on Friday commended the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency Board of Directors for approving the release of $2.47 million in Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) funding that will be distributed across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties.
Since 2012, the PHARE program has received a portion of the impact fees collected from natural gas companies operating in the state. The program is supplemented with two new funding sources that include a portion of the realty transfer tax and money from the National Housing Trust Fund.
“PHARE is a crucial part of our overall effort to improve our economy and provide affordable housing to state residents, especially in the Northern Tier and across the Senate District I am proud to represent,” Yaw said. “Almost $2.5 million will be distributed across my district by the PHFA Board of Directors, up by $349,000 from the previous distribution by the PHFA Board.”
The approved projects will remediate and construct housing and address housing needs for seniors, low to moderate income individuals and individuals who are intellectually disabled or those with mental health issues. The projects will also provide rental assistance and offer homeownership options.
The 14 projects include:
• Bradford County Home Purchase Assistance Program (TREHAB) — $600,000
• Bradford County Home Owner Rehabilitation Program (Tioga/Bradford Housing Authority) — $150,000
• Lycoming County Homes-In-Need (STEP, Inc.) — $300,000
• Lycoming County Supportive Housing Program (STEP, Inc.) – 200,000
• Lycoming County Transitional Living Centers – Master Leasing Program — $200,000
• Lycoming County Urgent Need Home Repair Program (STEP, Inc.) — $25,000
• Lycoming County – City of Williamsport – Park Avenue Neighborhood Rental Rehabilitation Program — $200,000
• Lycoming County – American Rescue Workers – Rental Assistance Program — $100,000
• Lycoming County – Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity – Building Stability One Home at a Time — $55,000
• Lycoming County – YWCA Northcentral PA – Liberty House — $70,000
• Sullivan County Human Services and Housing Authority — $80,000
• Susquehanna County Home Purchase and Repair Program (TREHAB) — $300,000
• Susquehanna County Rental & Utility Assistance Program (TREHAB) — $124,000
• Snyder/Union County Bridges to Housing Stability (Union-Snyder Community Action Agency) — $75,000 (portion of funding provided by Realty Transfer Tax).
“This funding from PHARE and Marcellus Shale impact fee collections is a substantial investment across the 23rd Senate District, and will certainly provide help to those who need it most,” Yaw added.
The PHFA works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.
