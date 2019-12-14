SPENCER — The last official Spencer Town Board Meeting for the year was held Tuesday evening, but no decision was made on the future of the town’s planning board.
With the end of the year comes the dissolution of the Joint Planning Board. For the Town of Spencer, no new board has been put in place to function as a planning board.
As of now, without a local law, the town should set up a replacement seven-member board. However, the board of trustees is considering taking on the responsibilities of the planning board themselves as is allowed by the attorney general. This action should be precluded by changing town code to officially allow the board of trustees to act as the planning board.
Another consideration of the board is setting up a smaller, three-member planning board for the Town of Spencer, which would require fewer revisions to town code. No final decision was made Tuesday evening, and further action will be discussed in the new year.
A company representing AT&T has applied for permits to set up a co-location antenna on the existing cell tower on South Hill. Code Enforcer Steve Cortright has waited to give the permits in order to consult the town board regarding fees.
Since no fees are currently in place for such a project, the board gave Cortright permission to issue the permits without fees. However, the board will be discussing setting up a fee schedule for the future.
A special meeting on December 19 at 6 PM will include decisions regarding the lease of a new dump truck. According to the proposed agreement, the town would lease the truck for five years. After five years, the town would own the truck.
Before the special meeting next week, financial information is to be sent to the company leasing the truck in order for progress to continue regarding leasing the truck.
The end of the year will complete Randy Thayer’s term as town supervisor. The board ended the meeting by thanking Thayer for his time and service given as the Spencer Town Supervisor. Mr. Thayer concluded by saying it has been an eye-opening experience for him that he has truly enjoyed.
