WAVERLY — Blue skies and warm sunshine encompassed the Valley on Saturday, making it the perfect day for the first Annual Evan Davies 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament.
A portion of Broad Street shut down to host the series of street ball matchups, which drew 30 teams from around the region.
The tournament served as a fun, competitive way to raise money for local youth Evan Davies, who is battling a form of leukemia, and the Waverly Recreation Department.
“The support has just been fantastic,” said Evan’s father, Jim. “It’s been a great turnout for our first-ever go at it, and it’s been a lot of fun.”
In addition to three-on-three games throughout the day, spectators could also participate in basket raffles as well as free throw and three-point challenges for prizes.
Also on hand during the tournament were Brent McLaurin, Ryan Ross and KT Taylor from the Elmira Eagles and Chris Cartwright from the Binghamton Bulldogs.
As Evan continues strong in his recovery, he was also able join his parents to enjoy watching the games unfold on Saturday.
“We’ve had amazing support, and we want to thank everyone — the community, the volunteers, Keith Thomas, Dave Shaw, Donna and Natalie Richetti — just everyone for their help,” Jim Davies said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.