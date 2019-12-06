Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered a plea of guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Michael Kinney, 45, Ulster, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Kinney will be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kinney following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on July 10, 2019.
Mason Weed, 23, Troy, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Indecent Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Weed will be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Weed following investigation of an incident that occurred in Rome Township on Aug. 21, 2019.
Janelle Cole, 35, Binghamton, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Cole will be sentenced on January 30, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Chief Randy Epler of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Cole for the offenses on Aug. 17, 2019.
Donald Knoblauch, 41, Tamaqua, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Knoblauch will be sentenced on January 30, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Garrett Smith of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Knoblauch for the offense on Aug. 10, 2019.
Cody Page, 31, Canton, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Harassment, a summary offense. Page will be sentenced on a later date. Chief Douglas Seeley of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Page for the offense on Jan. 4, 2019.
Shelly Hall, 32, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Possession of Controlled Substance, (meth), a misdemeanor. Hall will be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Nate Ross and Officer Casey Shiposh both of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hall for the offenses on Aug. 1, 2019, and Aug. 6, 2019
Fred Barnes, 22, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (drug related), (1st in 10), a misdemeanor, and Terroristic Threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Barnes will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Gregory Pimm and Trooper Adam Thomas both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Barnes following investigations of incidents that occurred in south Creek Township on June 10, 2018, and Ridgebury Township on Sept. 18, 2018
Brendon White, 19, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree. White will be sentenced Jan. 13, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested White for the offense on July 31, 2019.
Tammy Vanderpool, 52, Rome, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1st in 10), (meth), a misdemeanor. Vanderpool will be sentenced on a January 13, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on July 5, 2019.
Travis Bartlow, 28, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a felony offense. Bartlow will be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Bartlow for the offense on July 21, 2019.
Dakota Devine, 23, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Recklessly Endangering another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Conspiracy/Simple Assault, also a misdemeanor of the second degree. Devine will be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Devine following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroeton Borough on Feb. 17, 2019.
Jennifer Baldwin, 35, Great Bend, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony. Baldwin will be sentenced on Jan. 16, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Agent Ian Urbanski of the Attorney’s General Office arrested Baldwin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Township on March 22, 2019.
Hashley Callear, 31, Addison, NY, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Endangering the Welfare of Children, a felony of the third degree. Callear will be sentenced on December 16, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Sergeant Keith Stackhouse of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Callear for the offense on May 11, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Kristen Douglas, 22, Barton, New York, charged with the offense of Conspiracy of a Controlled Substance, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Douglas will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department filed the charges on Feb. 8, 2019, for the offense in Athens Township.
Richard Vanderpool, 29, Athens, charged with the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Vanderpool will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Vanderpool must perform 40 hours of community service. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges in July 21, 2019 for the offense in Sayre Borough.
Kaycie Benjamin, 26, Canton, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Benjamin will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Benjamin must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 30 days. Chief Douglas Seeley of the Canton Borough Police Department filed the charges in July 6, 2019 for the offense in Canton Borough.
Jacqueline Churchill, 57, Skaneateles, New York, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Churchill will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Churchill must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges in July 27, 2019 for the offense in Sayre Borough.
Kara Vargeson, 31, Tioga, charged with the offense of Theft, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Vargeson will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Vargeson must perform 40 hours of community service and pay restitution of $295.00. Trooper Terrence Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vargeson for an offense on July 9, 2019 in Canton Township.
Ajia Key, 23, Buffalo, NY, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drugs), was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Key will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Key must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges in April 27, 2019 for the offense in Sayre Borough.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.