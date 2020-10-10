Grave vandalism
Donna Molyneux, 71, of New Albany, was charged with a misdemeanor for institutional vandalism for burying a dog on a gravesite.
A report of the disturbance to the gravesite was made by the deceased’s daughter. Pennsylvania State Police said that a trooper was dispatched to the Miller-Laddsburg Cemetery on Laddsburg Hill Road on Aug. 16 and saw a 2x2 area of loose dirt on the lot.
An officer spoke with Molyneux at her home the next day, when she admitted that she buried the dog there in mid-May. She advised that she knew it was wrong, but said that it was what J. Stevens would have wanted.
Molyneux’s preliminary hearing will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 28.
Prohibited firearm possession
Jack Shumway, 42, of Towanda, was charged with a felony for the possession/transfer of a firearm while prohibited on Aug. 5.
Pennsylvania State Police said that an officer responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Reuter Blvd. That investigation led to a seized revolver and the possessor of that firearm to be taken into custody. The possessor told the officer that Shumway had given him the gun.
The last record of sale for the gun was back in March, when Shumway’s father gave it to him.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:45 a.m. on Oct. 28.
DUI crash
Sean Sherwood, 20, of Levittown, was charged with drinking and driving while underage, DUI: -influence of alcohol-impaired ability-first offense, failure to drive within a single lane, operating an ATV on a non-designated road, speeding and recklessness, and the underage purchase and consumption of alcohol.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a trooper arrived at the scene of a single-car crash in Franklin Township on Sept. 4. Upon arrival, the officer saw that the vehicle was totaled on the side of the road and the operator, Sherwood, had already been taken to Robert Packer Hospital for medical treatment.
The officer spoke with Sherwood at the hospital and learned that he had been drinking that night before operating the vehicle.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 30.
DUI
Morgan Keller, 34, of Hatboro, was charged with a misdemeanor on Aug. 23 for drinking and driving, DUI: alcohol-impaired ability-first offense.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a trooper was dispatched to the area of 28364 Route 220 on Aug. 23 in response to a report of a male who appeared to be unresponsive at the driver’s seat. The officer found Keller asleep in his illegally parked car. Keller appeared disheveled and confused and couldn’t find his driver’s license. He admitted to drinking earlier that day but believed he was able to drive home from Wilawana to Hatboro.
Keller failed sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. On Sept 11, a toxicology report analysis revealed that his blood alcohol content was 0.248 at the time of arrest.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 30.
DUI
Cherilyn Fisher, 56, of Towanda, was charged with a misdemeanor on Aug. 17 for drinking and driving, DUI: alcohol-impaired ability-first offense, illegally driving a vehicle unequipped with an ignition interlock, failure to drive within a single lane, and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police said that an officer patroling the intersection of Main Street observed Fisher’s car take a wide left turn over the Towanda bridge and into a Dandy Mini Mart parking lot while entering the other lane of traffic for no apparent reason. Once she noticed the patrol car following her, she immediately backed out of the lot and went back over the bridge to where she was just before.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and saw that Fisher had bloodshot and glassy eyes. She admitted to drinking earlier that day and agreed to submit to field sobriety tests.
Fisher’s preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 30.
Sexual abuse of children
Grant Michael McClain, 18, of Laceyville, was charged with child pornography and corruption of minors for exchanging sexually explicit photos, videos, and messages with a minor on Snapchat.
Pennsylvania State Police reported that McClain admitted that he had those conversations with the minor while speaking with an officer on Sept. 13.
McClain was set at a $25,000 bail at county jail at Bradford County Correctional Facility. His formal arraignment is for 8:30 a.m on Oct. 26.
Drug distribution
Ty Matthew Davis, 25, of Sayre, was charged with the possession/use of drug paraphernalia for the purposes of storing and using methamphetamine.
On Aug. 3, according to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a call in Litchfield Township to check on someone who was suspected of being on drugs. After a follow-up visit, police made contact with Davis, who consented for them to search his backpack. Police then found baggies, jars, and a pipe containing methamphetamine residue.
Davis’s preliminary hearing will be on 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Drug possession
Brandon Valle, 21, of Towanda, was charged with the possession/use of drug paraphernalia for a small amount of marijuana with the intent of personal use.
Pennsylvania State Police said they were out looking for a reported suspicious person attempting to gain entry into an unoccupied structure on July 29. Valle fit the description as he was walking in the area and consented for police to search his gym bag. Police then found a baggie of marijuana and a smoking device.
Valle’s preliminary hearing will be on 3 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Car crash
Sheila Odell, 58, of Elmira, hit a deer while driving on Route 14 on South Creek Township.
The South Creek Fire Department arrived on scene not long after the incident, at about 9:33 p.m. on Oct. 3, Pennsylvania State Police said. No one was hurt in the crash and both occupants of the vehicle refused transport.
DUI
Todd Parsons, 58, of Monroeton, was charged with a misdemeanor for DUI, alcohol: careless driving and driving with a suspended license.
Pennsylvania State Police said that they sent a trooper to Millstone Road at 3:58 a.m. on Sept. 18 in response to a call about a car sitting in the middle of the road with its lights on. Parsons was asleep inside of his running car and was unable to follow directions for sobriety tests. The officer reported that he had glassy and bloodshot eyes and that admitted to drinking alcohol earlier in the day.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Retail theft, drug use/possession
Jake Gross, 28, of Campbell, was charged with the misdemeanors of retail theft, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and the use/possession of an offensive weapon. Due to the value of the stolen goods, $542.07, this was a 1st degree misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police said they apprehended three males in Walmart on Sept. 26 in response to a call of suspicious activity in the store. Gross had met two males in the self-checkout and walked out with the unpaid items. When an officer searched his car, he found hypodermic needles and a plastic bag with methamphetamine residue in the drivers side door. Later in the search, a bag containing methamphetamine and a knife was discovered.
Gross is currently being held in the Bradford County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 13.
DUI
William Smith, 24, of Sayre, was charged with the misdemeanors of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance-first offense, driving an unregistered vehicle with an expired inspection sticker, and failure to drive within a single lane.
Pennsylvania State Police said that an officer initiated a traffic stop on the Athens exit ramp at 6:34 p.m. on June 24 after observing Smith’s reckless driving.
The officer said that Smith’s eyes were bloodshot and his hands were shaking. After a consent search of the vehicle, Smith admitted to having a meth pipe in his pocket. He then failed sobriety tests and was sent to Towanda Memorial Hospital, where labs detected amphetamine and methamphetamine.
Smith was released from custody per rule 519. A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Nov. 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.