Walter E. Newton III Executor and Doris Jane Newton Estate to Shawn Newton of Wyalusing for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Thomas J. Dixon Co-executor, Susan K. Corie Co-executor and James E. Dixon Estate to James W. Burlingame of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $130,000.
Leon R. Jennings to Michael J. Shores of Towanda for property in Burlington Township for $2,000.
Jolynn Park and Shaun Park to Jolynn Park of Milan for property in Springfield Township for $1.
Susan Zeigler Trustee, Christopher L. Zeigler Trustee and Zeigler Irrevocable Grantor Trust to Kareem A. Ragab and Kelsey A. Herman of Canton for property in Canton Township for $75,000.
Michael S. Doss and Joan C. Doss to Charles P. Kovacs and Karen D. Kovacs of Athens for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $18,613.92.
Tammy L. Gisler to Raymond J. Finlan II and Christina R. Finlan of Towanda for property in North Towanda Township for $167,890.
Deadra Bahl and Leon Bahl to Maureen Cabucci of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $53,500.
Raymond James Arsenault Estate, Raymond J. Arsenault Estate (AKA), Raymond Arsenault Estate (AKA) and Kathy Jo Anthony Executrix to Lucas F. Storrs of Milan for property in Springfield Township for $100,000.
