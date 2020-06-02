When Bradford County Commissioner Ed Bustin passed away unexpectedly on April 19, he had three years left in his term. That left Bradford County President Judge Maureen Beirne with the difficult task of naming someone to fill out Bustin’s remaining years.
Sixteen people wrote letters of interest, but when her choice came down she selected a name familiar to all Bradford County residents in former commissioner John Sullivan of Asylum Township.
Sullivan served as a commissioner from 2000 to 2003 and again from 2008 to 2011.
“I’m happy to have the job,” Sullivan said. “I look forward to the challenges.”
He said he intends to maintain the same policies he had the first two times he was on the board.
“When I was commissioner before, I always treated people with respect, was open-minded and not afraid to ask for advise from somebody on some subjects — and there are many of them — that I don’t know a lot about.” he said. “I’ll just go to work every day with an open mind.”
Editor’s Note: Look for more on Sullivan’s appointment in Wednesday’s Morning Times.
