Drugs
Two Norwich, New York residents face multiple charges following a June 20 traffic stop on Spring Street in Sayre Borough.
According to Sayre Borough police, officers pulled a Dodge Neon over after a check of its registration plate showed the plate belonged on a 2006 Ford. Yusef Harry Guzman, 27, the driver, was also found to be wanted out of Luzerne County for terroristic threats. His passenger, 19-year-old Raegan E. Maricle, was found in possession of buprenorphine/nalaxone and an unknown substance packaged like a narcotic. A search of the vehicle uncovered approximately 15 grams of suspected methamphetamine in the car’s center console, and a half gram of suspected methamphetamine and 7.4 grams of marijuana in Maricle’s purse.
Guzman was charged with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered; felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent; and summary driving unregistered vehicle. Maricle was charged with three counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered and felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent.
Both were sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail. Preliminary hearings were scheduled for Aug. 4.
Possession
Two people face multiple charges after Sayre police pulled over a Dodge Nitro on July 4.
According to police, the vehicle was initially spotted traveling at a high rate of speed east on Cayuta Street and then failed to stop for a flashing red light on North Thomas Avenue before crossing into the opposite lane of travel. Approaching the vehicle, police smelled burned marijuana.
The driver, 20-year-old Kristopher Lee Watkins of North Towanda Township, admitted to recently smoking marijuana while the front seat passenger, 20-year-old Kaitlynn Elizabeth Cornish of Milan, told police they could find a small glass jar with marijuana in the weeds nearby that she claimed “might have fallen out of the car.”
Police also found several marijuana buds and shake on her seat, on the passenger side floor board, and in the center console area. A plastic straw that could be used for rolling a blunt was also found in the center console.
Cornish was charged with misdemeanor charges of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Watkins was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance, drugs, device, or cosmetic; possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana; and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as summary careless driving and disregard flashing red signal.
DUI
A Sayre man faces misdemeanor charges of DUI of alcohol or controlled substance and DUI of alcohol — highest rate of alcohol, along with multiple summary violations, following a, early morning May 31 motorcycle crash on Riverside Drive that sent him over his handlebars and into a road sign.
According to Athens Township police, Maesin Riley Tinnin was traveling south on Riverside Drive and admittedly too fast for conditions due to being angry. He also admitted to having three or four mixed drinks before getting on his motorcycle. While nearing the area of Glen Valley Road, Tinnin failed to negotiate a sweeping left curve in the roadway and his motorcycle ended up hitting a guiderail. The impact ejected him from the seat and into a road sign before going over an embankment.
Initial testing of blood samples taken after his admission to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital revealed a .16% blood alcohol concentration. Additional testing through N.M.S. labs came back with a .182% blood alcohol concentration. Tinnin was also found without an inspection for his motorcycle, a motorcycle endorsement for his license, and a registration plate that was not displayed horizontally as required. He was also not wearing a helmet.
Corruption of minors
A Sayre man faces two counts of misdemeanor corruption of minors after allegedly offering drugs and alcohol to underage high school girls over Snapchat in exchange for nude pictures or other sexual favors.
According to Sayre police, Riley Gavin Kepner-Card, 27, first showed up to the police station on March 8 saying his phone was hacked and that later he heard that the hacker had messaged several high school girls. During a follow up interview, Kepner-Card told police he might have inappropriately messaged several girls while drunk. Kepner-Card also admitted to having sexual relations with a girl who might have been underage, police noted.
Drug paraphernalia
A Waverly man faces the misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited offensive weapons following a June 26 response to a a report of unwanted people outside of the Comfort Inn who were under the influence.
According to Athens Township police, 27-year-old Jacob Robert-Allen Franks, who was found inside a hotel room, admitted that one of the suspects found outside, Lucas A. Franks, had used drugs inside the room. A search of the room revealed three glass pipes used to smoke methamphetamine or heroin, two of which had residue, along with a bong, a .357 caliber replica CO2 powered bb gun, and a pair of brass knuckles.
DUI
A Sayre man faces several charges after police found that a truck parked at a North East Street residence on July 9 had a dead tag and no valid registration.
According to Sayre Borough police, Kevin Robert Campbell, 44, was pulled over after leaving the home. Police said they could faintly smell alcohol and marijuana from inside the vehicle, and found a cold, open can of Bud Light on the passenger floorboard, a small clear bag with suspected crystal methamphetamine residue, a black Zytel spike knife, and a multicolored glass pipe with burned marijuana residue.
Campbell was taken into custody following standard field sobriety testing, although a preliminary breath test showed no signs of alcohol. Campbell refused a chemical blood test due to recently smoking marijuana. Police noted that Campbell’s license was previously suspended for DUI and he was on probation.
Campbell was charged with misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance, prohibited offensive weapons, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia along with the summary violations of driving while suspended DUI related, required financial responsibility, and driving an unregistered vehicle.
