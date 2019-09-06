OWEGO — Tioga County Legislators were updated Thursday with amendments to the proposed capital projects anticipated for inclusion in next year’s spending plan.
Overall, the proposed capital budget for 2020 is roughly $1.66 million, which includes all vehicles, equipment, IT capital requests, as well as road and bridge repairs.
A proposal to pave Oak Hill Road for $1.6 million was pushed out to 2021, and an additional $250,000 was added to the Halsey Valley bridge project, said county Budget Officer Rita Hollenbeck.
After the costs of this year’s incomplete projects are carried into 2020, and next year’s capital expenses are paid, county officials estimate the year-end capital fund balance will be roughly $4 million.
In a work session earlier this year, legislators discussed the need to curb capital project proposals in order to retain a healthy capital fund balance without having to draw from the county’s general operating fund.
Hollenbeck recommended setting aside additional funds for larger capital projects in 2021 and beyond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.