Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered guilty pleas and were sentenced in Bradford County Magisterial District Courts:
Sean Cartee, 26, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Harassment, a summary offense, and was sentenced to 13 days, plus court costs.
Tthe Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Cartee for the offense on September 17, 2019, following investigation of a harassment that occurred in Sayre Borough.
Brandon Gardner, 44, Ulster, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Harassment, and was sentenced to court costs.
The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gardner for the offense on June 24, 2019, following investigation of an assault that occurred in Ulster Township.
Joseph Terwilliger, 28, Waverly, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a fine of $300.00, plus court costs.
The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Terwilliger for the offense on August 4, 2019 following investigation of a possession of a controlled substance that occurred in Sayre Borough.
Catlyn Fitzpatrick, 19, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Retail Theft, a summary offense, and was sentenced to a fine of $100.00, plus court costs.
The Athens Township Police Department arrested Fitzpatrick for the offense on September 7, 2019, following investigation of a retail theft that occurred in Athens Township.
