TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga Central School District held a budget hearing via Zoom on Wednesday, with Interim Superintendent Scot Taylor presenting a slideshow on the 2021-22 budget.
Taylor explained that many of the changes to this year’s budget are in place to counteract setbacks caused by COVID-19.
“We have a lot of issues in terms of instructional programming that we want to look at that are in this budget to address catching kids up academically as well as addressing some social and emotional needs,” said Taylor.
He went on to say that the school’s return to instruction plan will include a summer school program to “run in conjunction with the summer recreation program that is typically offered through the community every year.”
In addition to extra academic support and materials, the new budget accounts for more counseling services.
“Districts — including Tioga — have seen an increase in student emotional support needs throughout the course of the pandemic,” said Taylor, indicating that they plan to fill a counselor position that had to be cut last year.
While the school plans to return to one bus run five days a week, Taylor said they have planned for the worst when it comes to COVID.
“We still don’t know what’s going to happen with transportation regarding COVID protocols, so we’re prepared to stay with two runs,” said Taylor. “Ideally with a Monday through Friday schedule.”
In addition to an increase in state aid, the school anticipates a considerable increase in the Tioga Downs PILOT from $221,775 to $283,861. Taylor indicated that the tax levy will see no increase, remaining at $3,865,315.
The public will vote on the budget Tuesday, May 18 in the Tioga Middle School gymnasium, with polls open from noon to 8 p.m.
In addition to the budget, district residents will vote on the purchase of two new buses, as well as fill three school board vacancies: one five-year term ending in 2026, and two two-year terms ending in 2023.
A complete proposed budget can be found on the school’s website, www.tiogacentral.org, under the district information tab. Questions about the budget should be directed to Interim Superintendent Scot Taylor, staylor@tiogacentral.org.
