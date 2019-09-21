WAVERLY — For the second straight year, the Waverly Fall Fest is returning to East Waverly Park following its five previous stints on Broad Street.
For the past seven years, the Waverly Business Association (WBA) has held the festival to promote village businesses and gather the community together for a family-friendly event, and the latest edition is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 28.
On Friday, Cameron Van Norman elaborated on some of the activities and attractions that the festival will host — many of which are returning favorites.
“It’s going to be pretty similar to what we had last year,” he explained. “The Waverly Marching Band will kick off the event with a playing of the National Anthem, and we’ll have the bands from Sayre and Athens performing as well.”
Also returning is a demonstration by Tioga Tae Kwon Do, which will take place at noon, said Van Norman.
Additionally, numerous vendors will have booths set up, and kids will be able to participate in activities like a bounce-house as well as paint pumpkins that they can bring home.
“UNICO will also be here cooking up sausages,” Van Norman said. “And we’re also bringing back the wagon rides. We’ll have some more entertainment for the afternoon, but we’re still nailing down the details for that.
“But there will be a wide variety of different vendors,” he continued. “The VFW and the fire department will be there, as well as several other non-profit organizations that people can learn about.”
After getting their feet wet in moving the event to the park last year, Van Norman said organizers are happy with the additional space that the park provides.
“We thought it worked pretty well last year, so we wanted to continue to build the event into more than a street fair and make it a bigger, broader event for families to come out and have a good time,” he said. “So we hope to get a lot of people coming out to support the festival, and we also want to thank our sponsors. They really stepped up in a big way this year and went above and beyond to help support us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.