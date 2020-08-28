SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Council approved use of Howard Elmer Park for a children and family Black Lives Matter event on Saturday evening.
According to Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett, between 50 and 100 people are expected to attend the rally, and traffic will not be disrupted.
“(It) will feature a song circle, and guest speakers … who will share their experiences and concerns,” Jarrett said.
The Black Lives Matter movement gained national attention when people across the country protested following the death of George Floyd, who was killed when a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Protests have been held in recent days after Jacob Blake, a Kenosha, Wisconsin man was shot seven times in the back by an officer.
Annie Caplan, who planned Saturday’s event, says it is important to educate the community on the issues.
“That was such a global movement, but it was mostly concentrated in cities,” Caplan said. “This is a global problem, and racism is definitely around in our community, even if the murder of Black people by police isn’t.”
“We’re protesting racism,” she added.
Caplan also emphasized the education of children, noting that future generations will be important to the cause.
“I also wanted to make sure our kids were involved in the conversation around all of this, because no one is born with hate in their heart and racism is a learned behavior,” she said.
“If we can teach our children from the beginning that racism is not tolerated and that we should celebrate our differences instead of judging each other for them. I think that could be a really effective way to make it so the next generation is raised with love and respect for all races.”
The rally will start at 6 p.m., and there will also be a march around the park.
