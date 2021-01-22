Assault, terroristic threat
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that Ronald Ivan Post, 49, of Towanda, was charged with terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, harassment – subject other to physical contact, and simple assault.
Police said that at about 9:03 p.m. on Jan. 17, a trooper was dispatched to a Sheshequin Township residence for the report of an assault with weapons.
The victim explained to the trooper once he arrived on scene that the two had been drinking alcoholic beverages and gotten into a verbal fight which turned physical. The trooper noted that there was dried blood on the victim’s top lip and it appeared swollen.
The victim said that Post also punched them in the stomach and that he threatened to kill them. When the victim tried to leave the residence, Post grabbed a firearm and the victim fled to a neighbor’s house to escape him.
In an interview with Post, the trooper noted that he was cooperative and unarmed.
Post confirmed that a fight had occurred but denied that it ever got physical.
He was placed under arrest and taken to PSP Towanda given the physical wounds on the victim.
Post was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one night and was released on Jan. 18 after he posted bail on a surety bond of $10,000.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 3.
Drug use/possession
Jennifer Dawn Arrieta, 39, of Monroeton, was charged with the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia; marijuana – small amount for personal use, and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that a trooper pulled over a red Ford Escort on Main Street in Towanda Borough at about 11:20 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2020 after observing the expired registration.
The trooper noted in the criminal complaint that Arrieta recently lit a cigarette. She then provided him with a California ID that matched the California registration. She said that she didn’t have a valid driver’s license.
The trooper observed a partially-smoked marijuana cigarette on the floor behind the backseat.
Initially, Arrieta denied that there was anything illegal in the car. She later admitted that she was in possession of marijuana in an enclosed cup holder.
A search of the vehicle revealed three marijuana cigarettes in an enclosed cup holder, a small amount of marijuana in a baggie, two grinders, two partially-smoked marijuana cigarettes and some rolling papers.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Theft
Adam W. Cruz, 20, of Towanda, was charged with theft by unlawful taking– movable property after taking money from a coworker’s purse.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that when a trooper arrived at Hurley’s SuperMarket on Oct. 18, 2020, a manager related that an employee had reported that $22 was missing from their purse at the end of their shift.
The security camera footage showed Cruz remove the money from his coworker’s purse.
During an interview on scene, Cruz admitted to stealing the money.
He was taken into custody and brought to PSP Towanda where was processed and later released.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Drug possession
Shelby Alexis McKernan, 18, of Towanda, was charged with marijuana– small amount for personal use, and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that a trooper pulled over a blue Ford Fusion at about 9:59 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2020 after he noticed the expired registration.
The trooper noted a smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and McKernan said there was a bag of marijuana by her driver’s seat.
The clear baggie containing suspected marijuana was found under the driver’s seat following a search. The suspected marijuana was seized and tested at PSP Towanda where it was confirmed to be marijuana
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 17.
Drug possession
Todd Brent Stroud, 31, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and the possession of a controlled substance by permit not registration.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 8:22 p.m. on Jan. 6, a trooper pulled over a beige Chevrolet Suburban at the intersection of Second Street and Olive Street in Towanda borough.
When speaking with the driver, the trooper noticed that the passenger, Stroud, was trying to hide a backpack.
According to the criminal complaint, the driver gave the trooper consent to search the vehicle. Stroud then stated that the backpack belonged to him and gave his consent to search it.
The trooper said that he found the following in the backpack: a clear plastic container with suspected methamphetamine, a white plastic tube with suspected methamphetamine, a clear ziplock baggie with suspected marijuana, a grinder with suspected marijuana residue, a clear glass smoking device with suspected methamphetamine residue, and a metal smoking device with suspected methamphetamine residue.
The drugs and paraphernalia were seized and taken to PSP Towanda where they field tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuaa.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 17.
