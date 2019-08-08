Athens High students compete in national FBLA event

SAN ANTONIO — Four Athens Area High School students recently competed and represented Athens, and Pennsylvania, at the National FBLA Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas.
Sophie Adams, Aaron Lane, Lara Nasser and Ankitha Pamula competed as a team in Parliamentary Procedure after qualifying at the PA FBLA State Leadership Conference in April.
Over 14,000 students from around the globe embarked on the Riverwalk of San Antonio to compete in over 60 events ranging from individual events, team events, presentations, videos, coding and programming, and mobile app development. The NLC brings the highest level of competition from elite private schools in Silicon Valley to students from Tanzania and China.
With special thanks to Masco Cabinetry for sponsoring a portion of expenses for two students, the kids were able to take advantage of workshops, special motivational speakers, networking opportunities with other teenagers from around the country, and most importantly — the understanding of future global competition that these students will encounter in the business world.
Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, Inc. (FBLA-PBL) is the largest career student business organization in the world. Each year, FBLA-PBL helps over 230,000 members prepare for careers in business. Students from Athens Area HS have competed successfully at the National level for the last 10 years straight, with 15 students receiving Top Ten Awards.
