WAVERLY — Despite coronavirus concerns, voters are still slated to head to the polls on Wednesday, March 18, to vote in their local village elections.
In the Village of Waverly, four people are campaigning to fill three two-year positions on the Village of Waverly Board of Trustees in the municipal elections.
Residents Thomas Bellinger and Kyle Burns will be on the ballot, while incumbent Kevin Sweeney and resident Keith Correll are mounting write-in campaigns.
In an effort to help local voters make an informed choice when they cast their ballot on March 18, all four candidates have completed a questionnaire by the Morning Times. Bellinger and Burns have opted to submit merged answers.
Q: What do you think are the three main issues facing Waverly in the next year?
Correll: Rebuilding of Waverly’s water supply and piping along stormwater.
I feel taxes will become an issue as I listen to people saying they are tired of paying Town of Barton taxes for what they receive in services.
Drugs and crime: With this bail reform law that is in effect, I feel it opens the door for New York State to become a safe haven. We live on the border.
Sweeney: The three main issues for me are taxes, zombie properties and the completion of the Waverly Glen project.
Burns and Bellinger: The three main issues facing the Village of Waverly, not only in this coming year but every year, is infrastructure, budgetary and parking.
Q: If elected, how would you address these issues?
Correll: Rebuilding the water system will require a large amount of time and years of researching for grants. This will require millions of dollars.
The tax concerns may be corrected by seeing more of a shared service from the Town of Barton.
(On drugs and crime:) We need to work with the governing bodies to change this. We have officers risking injury and life for offenders just to walk away.
Sweeney: On taxes, we first need to consolidate (services) with the Village of Waverly with the Town of Barton. I don’t think we need to pay Village of Waverly taxes and Town of Barton taxes.
In regards to zombie properties, we need to work with the county to get these properties back on the tax rolls, and improve the property values of the neighborhoods they are located in.
As far as the Waverly Glen project goes, when I came on the board two years ago, the glen project was just getting started. I would like to help with its completion and help our village workers with anything they need to finish the project.
Burns and Bellinger: The village needs a short and long-term plan for infrastructure repair and replacement of streets, sewer and water lines, and storm water drainage. We would promote creating and implementing a one, five, and 10-year plan. Efforts would need to be made to find alternate funding as to not affect the local budget.
Regarding the budget, the village is a small municipality with limited resources, therefore we need to assure the community their money is being spent wisely. This means overseeing expenditures of the village departments without interfering with the operations of the departments.
Although the board has passed the initial parking ordinance, the issue of parking in the business district is still unfinished. An important issue to the merchants in the business district is adequate on and off-street parking. We would look at the issues of both the merchants and residents to come to a resolution that could work for both.
Q: What do you think the role of a trustee should be?
Correll: I feel the role of trustee is to work with others to improve the quality of life by making our town a better place.
Sweeney: I think the roles of the trustees should be to put the needs of the residents of the village first and to help our village employees. We have a great group of workers at the department of public works. Our police force is the best. Our rec department is the best around. The workers at the sewer treatment plant have done a fantastic job, and our employees at the village offices keep everything running smoothly. As a trustee, I want them all to know that I will have their back.
Burns and Bellinger: The role of a trustee is to oversee the completion, passing and implementation of a yearly budget and to ensure that the budget is followed. A village trustee is there to assist village department heads when necessary, and to be the conduit between the residents and village.
Q: What would you like to say to voters prior to election day?
Correll: What I would like to say to voters is ‘you can make a difference and you do have a say. Get out and vote.’” Thank you.
Sweeney: As a retired high school teacher in the Waverly district, I feel like I have worked for the residents of Waverly for 30 years. Hopefully, I have made a positive impact on all those people I have been involved with. As a trustee, I would still like to be able to positively serve the residents of Waverly. It would be my pleasure to serve the Village of Waverly.
Burns: I have lived in the Village of Waverly 30 years and have raised two children with my wife.
I have worked as a police officer for Village of Waverly for over 20 years, retiring as a Lieutenant in 2012. I have served as a Waverly/Barton Fire Commissioner on two different occasions. I have served on the Salvation Army Advisory Board and currently serve as the President of the Valley Chorus. Most recently, my business partner and I purchased a business in the Village of Waverly, so I feel I have a vested interest in the village.
I think change at any level of government is good, thus bringing new ideas and perspectives to issues. If elected, I would work diligently to fulfill the responsibilities as village trustee to the best of my abilities.
Bellinger:I have lived in the Village of Waverly for 29 years along with my wife. We have raised five children that call Waverly home. I, along with my son, own and operate three business in the Village of Waverly.
Previously, I have served on the Village board, plus other boards either in the village or the valley area (Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, Valley Youth Soccer, past President of Waverly Business Association, Stateline Travel Soccer, and Friends of the Waverly Cemetery), and currently serve on the Board of Directors for Greater Valley EMS.
If elected, I promise to do my best in making our community affordable, safe and proud for the good of all.
