Obstacles in the EMS field

A radio scanner screeches to life in the bay of the Greater Valley EMS building, dispatch requesting the need for medical assistance. The emergency medical services providers in the building get up from the couch or chair they’re sitting in and haul themselves to one of the ambulances. Sirens blaring across the neighborhood down North Lehigh Avenue, they go to the call, transport the patient if need be and return back to base.
Maybe, in another 10 minutes, the scanner will scream at them to get back in the rig for another call. Or maybe, at 2 a.m., while they sleep waiting for the next shift, the scanner will ring like an alarm clock, alerting them to a medical emergency where they rush to the scene in the dead of night.
This is the day-to-day life of an EMS provider.
One of those EMS providers, running calls at all hours of the day, is Chief Derrick Hall at Greater Valley EMS.
Hall operates and directs Greater Valley, which covers a lot of local areas, including Sayre, Athens and South Waverly. Hall is in charge of the numerous EMTs, PHRNs, drivers, junior members and volunteers, who make sure local residents have EMS providers for emergencies.
Greater Valley is a combination organization with both paid and volunteer EMS personnel.
And recruiting and retaining volunteers at Greater Valley can be a challenge.
The volunteers at Greater Valley are involved in every aspect of the organization, not just in EMS. Volunteers are involved in vehicle rescue, dive rescue team, EMS and in office administration, according to Hall.
“Anybody that has any background that they think would be beneficial to the organization, there’s some place for them to fit in,” Hall said. “There’s someplace they can be worked in the organization for their talents, their skills or their history.”
“The biggest thing that we do in, as far as trying to recruit volunteers is to just try to get the word out there. You don’t have to necessarily ride on the ambulance to be a volunteer at Greater Valley. If you have a particular skill set, there’s probably somewhere we can work you into the organization if you have the desire to,” Hall added.
Greater Valley also boasts a well-attended junior program. Hall himself was a product of Greater Valley’s junior member program, joining during high school and taking the EMT certification class his senior year. Junior programs are one of the many ways EMS organizations recruit and retain volunteers and later on, potential employees.
“We’ve been trying to keep our junior membership program here very strong. That’s the program I started in and that’s for 16 to 18 year olds that are still in high school,” Hall explained. “They come get their certification, ride along on the ambulances and everything even though they’re not doing it on their own, they’re always with somebody. It’s almost a career mentoring program for them or a job shadow for them at that point. We’ve tried to maintain a strong program with that and try to keep people involved in that.”
Greater Valley usually has about six to ten students from the local schools involved in the junior membership program.
As Hall explained, the students within the program often use the program as a stepping stone for medical school or nursing programs. Students have the opportunity to gain patient interaction and assessment experience through the program, alongside attaining an EMT certificate, which would be an advantage going into other medical programs.
“(We) try to capture those kids when they’re in high school and still interested in the healthcare field and show them what EMS is about. And also, what their opportunities there are for emergency medicine going forward. Those are really the big things we try to do,” Hall explained.
Recruitment and retainment programs are what many EMS organizations are focusing in on these days. With a pressing need for volunteers, many organizations need to re-evaluate how they recruit and how they keep those volunteers with their agency.
There are numerous ideas for new recruitment and retainment programs that have been proposed by state committees and reports.
One proposed way to recruit and retain EMS and Fire service volunteers and personnel is to implement public safety programs, like EMS and Fire training certificates, as trade/career preparatory programs into career and technical educational schools. This proposal was a recommendation within the Pennsylvania Senate Resolution 6 Final Report (2018).
“One of the recommendations or the suggestions from that (report) is to see what the feasibility is of putting a combination EMT training and firefighter training program in the career centers throughout Pennsylvania — like the NTCC in Towanda (and the) Susquehanna County Career Center at Elk Lake — see if they can integrate a Fire/EMS training program into there so when those kids graduate they’re coming out of high school and graduating, but they might also have their EMT certification or their Firefighter 1 certification,” Hall explained.
The benefits of having one of these certifications are numerous, as many high school graduates would be able to “hit the ground running” in local EMS and Fire organizations or move forward with a career in healthcare or fire science.
“The whole state and our county in particular, are faced with the challenges of a dwindling workforce of EMTs, paramedics, and especially volunteer firefighters too. But as far as EMTs and paramedics, the statistics are here from the state that shows the number of (EMS) providers are letting (their) certification lapse and a majority of those are between 30-and-40 years old where their certification is expiring and they’re no longer in the system,” Hall explained. “That’s really the age group that we’re starting to miss out on. We have younger folks coming up through and we have the older folks who are still working in the field but really, that middle group is where we’re starting to miss out and that’s the group where their certification is expiring or they’re moving on to other things.”
Troubling Trend
The EMS workforce, volunteer or paid, is generally understaffed with little to no retention of certified providers.
In 2018, 2,827 EMT certifications, 602 EMR certifications and 531 Paramedic certifications expired alone in Pennsylvania. Of the EMT expirations, 40 percent of them were under the age of 40. In the age group of 20 to 24, 18.89 percent were expired and 21.44 percent in the age group of 25 to 29.
There are 4,311 certified EMTs within the 20 to 24 age group, the highest number of EMTs by age group. There are 4,074 within the 25 to 29 age group and 3,844 within the 30 to 34 age group. The lowest age group is the 16 to 19 age group with 762 certified EMTs.
It should be noted that these numbers are of the available workforce and not the active workforce. An active EMS provider is one who is certified and is ‘active’ in the industry — aka working as an EMS provider. An available EMS provider is one who is certified but who may not be working in the industry or actively volunteering.
The highest percentage of expired paramedic certifications by age group was 14.69 percent with the age group of 30 to 34 years. Forty-one percent of individuals with expiring paramedic certifications were under the age of 40.
The highest number of certified paramedics is the 45 to 49 age group with 1,099 individuals. The lowest number of certified paramedics is the 18 to 24 age group with 351 individuals. The 25 to 29 age group has 704 certified paramedics and the 30 to 34 age group has 925.
The lowest EMT expiration age group was 55-59, with a percent of 5.77.
Bradford County had a total of 25 EMT certifications expire in 2018.
As of Jan. 15, 2019, Pennsylvania has 3,256 certified EMRs, 29,462 certified EMTs and 6,948 certified paramedics. Compared to 2017, Pennsylvania lost 342 EMRs, 1,167 EMTs and 169 paramedics.
In Bradford County, there are 236 certified field providers through the level of PHRN. However, as Hall comments, about 50 percent of those certified field providers are not active EMS workers.
In the 2018 Year End EMS Data Report, there is an estimated 236 EMS field providers within Bradford County.
About half of that number of providers are not actually working or are active EMS providers.
“(The EMS Bureau) estimate that probably about 50 percent of the people with current cards aren’t actually practicing in the field with it. So, now you can take that number (of EMS providers) and almost lop it in half, so you’re looking at 120-ish providers, which is probably pretty accurate,” Hall said.
“In 2018, 25 licensed providers from Bradford County let their certification lapse. So, of that 200 and some providers, that’s a pretty high percentage of them right there that let their certification lapse,” Hall said. “Carry that forward for a couple years, 25 let it go this year, now you’re down to little over 200. Next year, you’re down to 180.”
Hall and Robert “Bob” Barnes, Public Safety Director of Bradford County, have taken these reports to municipalities and local leadership to keep them up to date on what is going on in the EMS workforce and industry.
“That’s the big thing we’ve tried to communicate is (that) municipalities and leadership needs to know the state of where things are at and have that connection there to see if there’s anything they can do to help,” Hall said.
Editor’s Note: This is the first in a multi-part series on the Emergency Medical Services field and the challenges facing local organizations. Check out part two of the series in Monday’s Morning Times.
