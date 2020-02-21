SAYRE — Early registration is open for the 36th annual Guthrie Gallop, to be held Saturday, May 9 in Sayre.
The Guthrie Gallop will again join with the Sayre Turkey Trot for the fifth annual Guthrie Race Series. Participants who register for and complete a race distance in both races will receive an exclusive Guthrie Race Series gift.
This year’s Guthrie Gallop will benefit the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund which supports Guthrie patients in need of financial support during their medical treatment for a cancer diagnosis.
To register, visit www.guthrie.org/gallop. The race schedule is as follows:
• 10K: 8 a.m.
• Kids Fun Run: 9:15 a.m.
• 5K: 9:30 a.m.
Early registration is priced at $20 for one run or $30 for both runs through March 1. Rates increase by five dollars on March 2. On race day, the cost will be $30, or $40 for both runs.
Race packets can be picked up on Friday, May 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Guthrie Learning Center (also known as the School of Nursing) Boardroom, as well as on race morning at Sayre Theatre.
For race information, email Susan Sinay at susan.sinay@guthrie.org. For sponsorship information, contact Nichole Cocco at nichole.cocco@guthrie.org or 570-887-6158.
