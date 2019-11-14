NICHOLS — An agreement is on the horizon between the Town of Nichols and Catholic Charities to expand their operations in the former elementary school located in the village.
Catholic Charities Executive Director Renee Spear discussed the proposal during Tuesday’s board meeting.
In particular, the plan would entail the renovation of the kitchen and allow the non-profit to utilize that to the community’s benefit.
“We have a food pantry in that building, and part of strategic emergency plan that food would be distributed from that facility,” Spear explained. “We already know that the (village) Mayor Leslie (Pelotte) is working with Tioga Downs to get that kitchen up to code because they also want to use that kitchen for part of the emergency (preparedness) plan if there’s a disaster.”
It could fit perfectly with what Catholic Charities wants to do, she said.
“The one big thing with Tioga County is the workforce,” Spear continued. “There’s a lot of individuals that don’t have the skills. There’s a lot of need, and a lot of employers have come to us and said it’s hard to find individuals for openings right now in a lot of jobs.”
“We already provide work training assistance for individuals with mental health issues, substance abuse issues, people coming out of jail and people with developmental disabilities,” she said. “We’re also tapping into younger individuals — 16 to 21 — to try to build some work skills. A lot of the lower-level type jobs are really needed in this county.”
A lot of statistics show the county is losing its younger population, she said.
Spear noted that the effort could help slow the loss of the county’s population, as 4,000 people have left over the last 10 years.
“Our goal is to to try to build up some of those skills with the kitchen,” she explained. “It could be that they want to go into something like a restaurant or culinary — or it could just be getting the skills to know how you work with coworkers, how you work with a boss and make sure you get up and get to work on time — those skills you need to be successful.”
Spear said it presents a great opportunity to build on what is needed within the county and would eventually like to establish a once-a-month meal.
She also noted it would provide an additional opportunity to “work with local farmers to get fresh fruits and vegetables into the community, while working with teaching nutrition and sharing recipes.”
The board expressed support for the proposal and noted that it would be an excellent asset for the community.
“We’re behind you in what you do in every respect,” said Town Supervisor Kevin Engelbert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.