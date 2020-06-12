The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Tioga County increased to 148 on Thursday, according to a press release.
The death toll related to the coronavirus is 24, with 22 of the deaths confirmed to have ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
Elderwood recorded its 40th recovery on Thursday, and the county has seen a total of 102 recoveries.
Of the 148 total cases, 24 are currently active.
The number of active cases in Chemung County went back down to one on Thursday.
Of the 112 total cases, 108 have resulted in recoveries, and three people have died.
Over 402,000 people in New York state have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 30,000 people have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of COVID-19 cases in Bradford County is now to 46, according to the State Department of Health.
The death toll related to the virus in Bradford County is three.
Sayre has the most cases, with 20.
Statewide, nearly 77,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 cases, and the death toll recently surpassed 6,100. Approximate 71 percent of cases in Pennsylvania have resulted in recoveries.
