TIOGA — Tioga Central School District Superintendent Dr. David Hamilton this week offered several items of interest to members of the board of education — including a brief update of the district’s capital project for the elementary school roof.
“The plan is currently moving towards a third-party review to speed things along,” he said. “We will have local roofing contractors who are part of the cooperative purchase process come to do a pre-quote walkthrough in the next two weeks.”
Hamilton also took note of presentation regarding the pros and cons of an energy performance contract for projects such as LED lighting replacement. More information on that presentation will be found in a future edition of the Morning Times.
In other district business, Hamilton updated the board on the state of the hiring process, which is well underway due to state requirements in teacher specializations and district retirements.
“We are continuing a heavy schedule of interviews to fill the many vacancies due to retirements,” he said. “This is an especially difficult hiring season because we are looking for so many specialty areas and hard-to-find certifications like chemistry and special education. So far, the quality of the candidates we have brought in is encouraging, and we already have our first hiring recommendation tonight (Thursday).”
Hamilton added that there was presentation last week on the 2020-2021 state executive budget.
“(BOCES) presented several more alarming parts of the governor’s budget, including a proposal to eliminate the state share — 18.424 percent — of CSE (committees on special education) placements in residential schools, changes to building aid ratios and reduction in the scope of work eligible for building aid — such as athletic fields,” he said.
