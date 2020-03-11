SAYRE — The Sayre School Board passed a resolution authorizing the refinancing of the district’s 2015 bond for debt service savings purposes during a special meeting on Tuesday night.
The volatility of the markets due to coronavirus concerns have actually helped the school district as bond rates are extremely low at this point, according to financial advisor Audrey Bear.
Bear originally spoke to the school board at their February meeting about the possible refinancing of the 2015 bond, but even in the weeks since, the markets have made it even better for the district.
“The savings numbers that I showed you last time, it will be better than that,” she told the board Tuesday.
Bear told the Morning Times after last night’s meeting that the school district should save over the $250,000 that she originally told the board last month.
The school district will only move forward with the refinancing if there is a minimum savings of 2 percent, which is likely to be the case when the numbers are locked in.
The board unanimously approved the resolution to move forward with the bond refinancing.
