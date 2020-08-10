Pennsylvania high school athletes were scheduled to begin their fall sports seasons with heat acclimation for football teams this morning.
Instead, players and coaches are forced to sit on the sidelines and wait for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association and Gov. Tom Wolf to figure out a new plan for fall sports.
Wolf recommended last Thursday that all youth sports should be suspended until 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The PIAA responded on Friday by saying it was pushing back the start of fall sports practice for at least two weeks — from today to Aug. 24.
“I guess my initial thought is a two-week delay is better than what the governor announced about a complete cancellation of a season,” Sayre Athletic Director Randy Felt said. “(A complete cancellation) could still happen, I guess, but there’s definitely hope for a season unlike the feeling we got (when the governor made the announcement). A two week delay, I can live with that for now.”
Felt and Athens Athletic Director JB Sullivan were actually in a Zoom meeting with other District 4 athletic directors and principals and PIAA leaders like Dr. Bob Lombardi, the group’s executive director, when Wolf made his announcement.
“He dropped that when we were in this meeting and nobody knew it until we got out,” Felt said. “Coming out of that meeting, I had a good feeling that we were good to go. Bob Lombardi (was) pushing for ‘these counties and these places that don’t have a lot of cases, lets get them up and going. Lets have a season.’”
Sullivan said he was optimistic leaving the Zoom meeting.
“Our summer stuff had been going well. Everyone had been adhering to the rules, no one had gotten sick. I was hoping that we’d have a good chance to have at least an NTL season and then I was surprised by the (governor’s) announcement,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan was happy that the PIAA didn’t immediately cancel the fall season due to the governor’s recommendation.
“I was happy with what the PIAA said. I’m hoping that the PIAA and Gov. Wolf can come to an agreement and we have a safe return to play and that we can play fall sports,” Sullivan said. “I actually expected much worse, so I was happy with it.”
Athens football coach Jack Young was also expecting the worst after the governor’s statement.
“To be honest, I was a little surprised in a good way because I kind of, in my gut, felt like it was going to be a complete axing (of the season),” Young said.
Young is hoping the Wildcats will be able to compete this season — even if it’s just against fellow Northern Tier League teams.
“North Penn was the only school that was on a definite push back (of the season). Now, maybe in two weeks we can kind of reorganize and make a plan. Hopefully we can move forward,” Young said. “We are still ahead of a lot of states. New York is still at a Sept. 21 start time, so it is positive. At least it has given the kids right now an optimistic vision as far as we have something to look forward to.”
Sayre football coach Kevin Gorman was disappointed with the timing of Wolf’s announcement.
“I just kind of thought it was bad timing. It was just a few days before we were basically going to kick off the season and get everything going,” Gorman said. “I kept a positive thought, but at the same time you never know. Obviously, we are in uncharted waters with this whole situation so I try to keep a positive spin on things, but you just don’t know what’s going to happen next.”
Gorman and Young both spoke of the importance of sports and other extracurricular activities in the lives of high school students.
“I think it’s pretty big. Not many people think about it this way, and I don’t think many people want to think about it this way, but some kids come to school just so they can play sports,” Gorman said. “Sports are a driving factor in a lot of kids’ lives. If they can’t play a sport, you never know, they might not come to school or skip (school). I think it’s a big driving factor for kids knowing that ‘hey, I can go play a sport after school.’”
Young believes that school district and community leaders will need to find a way to help kids find the outlets that sports and other activities provide if the season is canceled.
“It’s absolutely important. Even if we’re not going to have sports, we as a society have to take care of our kids. We need to make sure that we’re looking out for them and we’re taking care of what’s in their best interest,” Young said. “It’s going to be really hard if they don’t have sports, so we’ve got to work even harder to provide opportunities and provide positive experiences for them because competitiveness and sports and extracurriculars in general are just so important to these kids.”
