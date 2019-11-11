ATHENS — From Normandy beach on D-Day, through the liberation of Paris and the Battle of the Bulge, World War II veteran Bill Cowles has lived the last 75 years with blown-out hearing, neuropathy from frostbite, and shrapnel in his hand.
However, 95-year-old Cowles has still yet to receive a Purple Heart for being wounded in combat.
This is certainly not due to lack of effort.
Both Dr. Rachel Lee, a now-retired dermatologist, and Vietnam veteran Bernie Pietro of the Sayre Health Care Center, can each point to their own stacks of documents and letters in their respective efforts to get Cowles the well-deserved Purple Heart.
Both have sent countless letters to numerous representatives and military officials, but the medal continues to be elusive.
Thus far, attempts at progress inevitably revert back to the fact that Cowles did not have a medical exam upon discharge in late 1945.
“The proof in the pudding is that I never had a physical for discharge,” Cowles said. “The colonel was so damn mad I wouldn’t re-enlist, he just signed the discharge and the next thing I knew, I was shipped out to come home.”
“The Syracuse VA said I should’ve had my Purple Heart, but the colonel that interviewed me gave me a ring job,” Cowles said. “He didn’t report a damn thing about what had happened to me.”
While sifting through a fat folder of documents, Lee explained that the offices of Rep. Tina Pickett, Sen. Pat Toomey and Sen. Bob Casey were helpful, but they all “kept hitting dead ends.”
Being that Cowles was a Waverly resident, Lee reached out to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand for assistance, but she received no response.
“Not a word,” Lee said.
Eventually, she learned that one avenue to pursue was to get the decision before a court.
With the requisite paperwork submitted, the request was denied to hear the case.
“The letter basically said that (Cowles) had to go to a medic when he was hurt,” Lee explained. “Come on — on Omaha Beach, with guys drowning next to you and people having their legs shot off from up on the cliff? He wasn’t going to go to a medic.”
Cowles said the same: “With guys laying around here with their arms missing, shot up all over the place, legs blown off — I knew where they’d tell me I could go.”
Incredibly frustrated at the lack of success in an effort that has spanned more than a decade, Lee reached up as high as she could go.
“I said just get it to President Trump, and he’d say ‘well, screw this,’” she said, certain that he would get it done.
The correspondence was forwarded from the White House to the U.S. Army Awards and Records Branch. But again, a denial came back.
“During World War II and the first part of the Korean War, soldiers requiring hospitalization for severe frostbite were eligible to receive the Purple Heart,” Lee said, reading the letter. “The frostbite must have been incurred while the soldiers were actively engaged in combat operations and must have been subsequent to November 1943.”
Cowles received frostbite after spending 78 hours in a fox hole during the Battle of the Bulge in the winter of 1944-1945.
“The severity of the frostbite had to be officially documented in medical records,” she continued reading.
“Upon review of the provided documentation, Mr. Cowles did not seek medical attention following a gunshot wound to the hand,” Lee read from the letter. “Additionally, Army regulation explicitly prohibits the award of a Purple Heart on the basis of hearing loss and tinnitus. While these medical events were clearly unfortunate, they do not meet the criteria for a purple heart.”
D-Day was after 1943, but he wasn’t hospitalized for it, she said.
The latest unresolved effort has been made through the VA hospital in Syracuse, where Cowles has been a patient for years.
It is hoped that, somewhere within their medical records, documented proof of his combat injury can help award a Purple Heart after 75 years.
