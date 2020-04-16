HARRISBURG — State Rep. Tina Pickett joined her fellow Pennsylvania House Republicans in passing a bill on Tuesday that would force Gov. Tom Wolf to change the way his administration has handled the shutdown of “non-essential” businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Bill 613 was amended in the House on Tuesday to direct the governor to produce a plan to allow businesses that can follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and U.S. Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) essential workforce guidelines to resume working in Pennsylvania.
Pickett spoke with the Morning Times on Tuesday night about that vote and other coronavirus-related topics.
The longtime State Rep. said while she agreed the state needed to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Wolf didn’t handle the business shutdown the right way.
“I don’t disagree with the fact that we had to do some heavy mitigation and that we had to clamp down and control what was going to happen to us, what is happening to us, with this virus,” Pickett said. “But when we first got the list of businesses (that were deemed essential by Wolf), it was fine print of seven or eight pages of categories of businesses and they would be very vague.”
Pickett also said the governor’s waiver system for businesses to reopen “proved to be even more trouble.”
According to Pickett, the Wolf administration’s list hurt small business owners who could have probably stayed open and kept themselves and their costumers safe during the pandemic.
One example she gave was a lawn mower repair shop, which also happens to sell mowers.
“That one person, or maybe they have one other person working with them in their shop and they fix lawn mowers, but they also sell them. So if I’m going to get a lawn mower, I’m going to look for somebody like that because I’ll buy the mower from you because I know you’re going to fix it and service it for me,” Pickett said. “Here’s (what’s) strange about the whole list the governor had. Oh, you can repair them, which means I’m still coming to your shop when I bring my machine, but oh by the way, you can’t sell me one.”
“The other day I’m driving by Tractor Supply and it hit me so hard, and not picking on Tractor Supply, but here’s this complete lineup of 25 brand new lawn mowers out front and they can sell them,” she continued. “And I said, ‘wait a minute, the one guy with maybe one other mechanic working with him, he’s cut off from making that sale — why?’”
Pickett said Republicans in the State House decided it was finally time to call on Wolf to change his policy on business closures.
“We came to a point where we said ‘that’s it, we’re going to have to do something to say governor, you need to be having this other list. You need to get the fairness and equity and openness of who can run (a business) and not and why.’ If they can run safely and if they can prove they can run safely (they should be able to open),” Pickett said.
Pickett said 42 states are currently using the CISA list for allowing businesses to operate during the pandemic.
“(The CISA) list is much more equitable and fair,” she said.
Pickett believes business owners should be given a reasonable timetable and be able to plan for the future.
“There’s a little bit of light at the end of that tunnel, and so you can start to say ‘Am I a business that can operate safely? Am I one that can start figuring out how to (reopen safely)?” Pickett said.
Finding the right balance
Pickett believes the state has done a good job in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
“Bending the curve or flattening the curve was really to control the virus and not overwhelm our healthcare system. Well, we are right on the edge of having accomplished that, and the numbers in Pennsylvania in particular in the last week have been very flat. It does show that little bit of light at the end of the tunnel,” she said.
The longtime representative acknowledged that sitting inside the State House on Tuesday was a “heavy” moment.
“You don’t take any of this stuff lightly when you’re voting. It’s heavy voting — your heart is heavy when you do it — to try to make the right decisions for everyone involved,” she said.
For Pickett, her votes on Tuesday were about finding that balance between safety and making sure people can provide for themselves and their families.
“(You) try to make sure people are as safe as they can be during this horrible virus situation, which is so unknown, but at the same time they are going to be able to put food on the table and eat because they have to be able to take care of their families. This is the balance you’re looking for,” she said.
Lack of transparency
One thing Pickett said she would like to see from Gov. Wolf is an open dialogue between not only him and other elected officials, but also the media and residents.
“What we have is a lot of people (calling our offices) and we can’t give concise answers (to them) and it’s very, very hard,” she said. “There hasn’t been in our state a big, open legislative debate and discussion. What (people) have been feeling is there is a governor behind closed doors, we don’t really know why he’s been making the decisions he is — he doesn’t tell us.”
Wolf should also be holding actual press conferences where members of the media can press him on his decisions, according to Pickett.
“One of the things that you’ll notice about our governor is that he hasn’t really put himself face on with the public or with the press. He does those kind of closed press (briefings), but he doesn’t stand there in front of the press and let them ask him questions,” Pickett said. “I just feel like we owe that to people. He doesn’t feel like he needs to go one-on-one with people and that’s puzzling to me why he doesn’t feel like he needs to do that. I just think in a time like this, you have to be with the people. They have to be able to hear you, see you and ask you (questions).”
Wolf should focus
on Pennsylvania
When asked about Wolf joining other governors in the region on a council to decide when to reopen their states, Pickett was quick to say the governor should be focused on things here in Pennsylvania.
“We are very concerned about it. It’s OK to be aware of what other states are doing around you because that’s one of the very things we’ve been talking about with the way business gets affected over the border — and of course we feel it so much with where we are up along the New York state border,” Pickett said.
While Wolf should have an open dialogue with other governors, Pickett stressed the importance of focusing on things in Pennsylvania.
“What Massachusetts does is not what we need to be worrying about. We need to be worrying about Pennsylvania and the people in Pennsylvania and what’s right for Pennsylvania,” said Pickett, who said Wolf should be consulting with the Pennsylvania House and Senate and not other states. “He hasn’t really come to the House or the Senate and said we all need to sit down and we really need to be talking this through.”
When will PA reopen?
While Pickett understands that all Pennsylvania residents would love to see the state back open for business immediately, she also knows there’s no exact date she can point to when it comes to getting life back to normal.
“To set an exact date — there’s nothing magical about May 1, May 4, April 29,” she said.
Some people, including federal and state leaders, are looking at May 1 as a possible date for reopening things across the country — and Pickett is certainly hoping that’s the case.
“I watch my calendar, and I looked at it yesterday, that’s basically almost three full weeks and if things keep slowly and gradually working toward, like I said, the light at the end of the tunnel, and working toward a brighter and easier time for us all, then great,” Pickett said.
In order for that to be possible, Pickett stressed the importance of continuing to practice social distancing and hand washing.
“We all want to continue the things we are doing. Make sure you are social distancing and washing your hands and making sure you are very, very, very careful,” Pickett said. “But that’s still a fair amount of time for things to progress and things to get better ... are we churning toward (reopening things)? Well, I think so and I certainly pray so.”
