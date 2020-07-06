OWEGO — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County is now at 160 after three new cases were reported on Sunday.
There have been 122 recoveries, including at least 45 at the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The county has reported 24 deaths due to complications from the coronavirus.
According to the county, there are currently 55 individuals in mandatory quarantine.
In Chemung County, there have been 116 confirmed cases of the virus.
The county has reported three deaths related to the virus, while 111 individuals have recovered.
There are only two active cases of COVID-19 in the county, which currently has no patients hospitalized due to the virus.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, the number of confirmed cases dropped in Bradford County after an adjustment by the state department of health.
There are now 51 confirmed virus cases — down from 52 late last week — while there are six probable cases, according to the department of health.
Across the state, there were 479 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 89,854.
There have been 6,753 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the state, an increase of four new deaths reported on Sunday.
“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”
