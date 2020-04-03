Tioga County provided an update on the cases of COVID-19 in the county in a press release on Thursday.
There has been no increase in the number of confirmed positive cases since the previous update, as the total remains at eight.
The county said there were 34 individuals in mandatory quarantine, down from 61 on Monday.
“These are individuals who have had close contact (6 feet) with someone who has tested positive, but is not displaying symptoms for COVID-19; or individuals that have traveled to China, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or Italy and (are) displaying symptoms of COVID-19,” the press release said.
Six others are in precautionary quarantine, down from the previous number of 15 on Monday. Those in the precautionary quarantine traveled to countries where the virus was prevalent in the past several weeks, but did not come into close contact with an infected individual, or have not shown any symptoms.
There are 4 other tests pending, and a number that was expected to go up, but instead has dropped dramatically from 85 on Monday.
Tioga County also reported three recoveries, meaning the individuals are symptom and fever-free, and have been released from isolation.
“Chairwoman (Martha) Sauerbrey reported Tioga County Public Health has received several test results for individuals they were monitoring and several they were not in the past couple of days. In addition, Public Health has been able to release individuals from quarantine, in accordance to CDC and NYS Department of Health guidelines; therefore, the numbers are a direct reflection of their monitoring log.”
New York reported over 8,400 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to above 92,000. So far over 2,300 deaths from the virus have been reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.