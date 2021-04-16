VALLEY — The Six Pines service unit, consisting of Girl Scout troops 40206, 40822, 40522, and 61080, collected 300 boxes of Girl Scout cookies and several boxes of hygiene products to send to local soldiers serving overseas.
This is the service unit’s 19th year sending care packages overseas. Karen Brennan, organizer of the annual project, gave credit to the scouts and other scout leaders.
“If it wasn’t for the girl scouts and the leaders, it wouldn’t work,” said Brennan.
Last year one of the packages went out to a friend of Brennan’s. In return she received a photograph of “The Legion,” a group of American and Australian soldiers, along with a flag in a display case.
“I didn’t expect that,” said Brennan, “(but) I thought that was awesome.”
