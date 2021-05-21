SOUTH WAVERLY — Tuesday’s primary election featured uncontested races for borough council and mayor in South Waverly Borough.
Tim Hickey will likely remain as mayor after receiving 68 votes in the Democratic primary. There were no Republican candidates, but there were 14 write-in votes cast so someone could accept the nomination and provide a contested race in the fall.
In the race for borough council, there were not enough candidates on either side to make it a contested race.
On the Republican side, Dr. Burdett Porter was the lone candidate for the four-year term. He received 85 votes. There were also 54 write-in votes. Voters could choose up to three candidates for the four-year council post.
Chris Wood received 47 votes for the four-year post on the Democratic side. There were also 26 write-in votes.
In the race for the two-year term on the council, Democrat Roxanne Testen received 66 votes. There were also six write-in votes.
Republican Cynthia Coyle Parrish earned the vote of 88 residents. There were also 14 write-in votes.
As there are two spots available when it comes to the two-year spot, both Testen and Parrish will earn spots on the board.
The only contested race in the borough came on the Democratic side for a four-year Inspector of Elections term. Joyce Petrocco beat Josephine Bradley 47-23. There were no Republicans running, so Petrocco will earn that post.
John Testen received 67 Democratic votes to remain as the borough’s tax collector and Donna Nocchi earned 66 votes for judge of elections.
