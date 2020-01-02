EAST SMITHFIELD — Christmas time is always a special time of the year — especially when you are a third grader looking forward to opening presents filled with new toys and games.
While that was still true this year for a group of third graders at SRU Elementary, this Christmas was also a chance for them to give back to those serving our country overseas.
The SRU students would learn that Catherine Zimmerman, a paraprofessional at the school, had a son who was deployed in Okinawa, Japan and wouldn’t be home for the holidays.
The students would start a letter writing campaign — and a few weeks later, they would receive of picture of Lance Corporal Zachery T. Zimmerman and some of his fellow Marines reading those letters.
“It’s the third grade team wanting to instill those values in them, and Ms. (Mindy) Barto didn’t realize my son was in the Marines and when I brought that up, the third grade team talked together and that’s how it started,” said Catherine Zimmerman on how Operation Christmas Kindness began.
Lance Corporal Zimmerman, who is a Troy High School graduate, was excited to receive letters from the SRU students.
“He thought the letters were really awesome. They think it’s pretty neat to know that everybody is coming together and remembering those who are deployed over the holidays. They think it’s pretty special,” said Catherine Zimmerman of her son and the other Marines’ reaction.
SRU teachers Mindy Barto, Sharon Champaign and Brook Baglini and their students would also put together boxes of comfort items, toiletries, and other supplies to send to LcPL Zimmerman and his fellow Marines in the 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Division.
LcPL Zimmerman is currently in the middle of a six-month deployment to Japan — and now he has some more friends thinking of him all the way from East Smithfield.
“They ask about Zach every day. It’s just kind of cool to see their faces light up and smile and know that they are making a difference (by making) somebody else happy who is serving in our military. It was neat to see,” said Catherine.
