WAVERLY — The Clinton Avenue stormwater project that was approved by Waverly trustees last month will break ground after the winter, Mayor Patrick Ayres announced this week.
In September, village officials approved the low bid of $277,000 from Chicago Construction for the stormwater project, which included alleviating the runoff from Lincoln, Orchard, Waverly and Fulton Streets. A portion of the work is being paid for by a $125,000 state grant.
Originally, the work was expected to be completed before the end of this year. However, village officials opted to err on the side of caution with winter quickly approaching.
“(The street department) was concerned with cold weather coming in and the proximity of the water pipes that if we started that construction, they didn’t want to set off a problem with the water mains,” Ayres said. “So the recommendation was to put off the actual construction until April 2020.”
In other business during the meeting, Ayres also addressed concerns raised by resident Ron Keene regarding code enforcement.
Keene had alleged that the county was moving forward with conducting interviews for what he claimed could potentially be a countywide code enforcer position.
However, Ayres clarified that the interviews were with existing code enforcement officers around the county as part of a larger study.
“It’s just something that the county is looking at for the potential of some kind of shared services,” said Ayres, who also serves on Tioga County’s shared services committee. “We don’t know where it’s going to go yet, if anywhere. We were able to save money last when we entered into a shared services agreement for technology, so this is just another way to look at something to see if we can make it more efficient.”
In separate board news, trustees approved the appointment of Jim Hammond to the village planning board following the resignation of Ron Nogar.
