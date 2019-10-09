WAVERLY — Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt on Tuesday released his police activity report for the month of September for the village board of trustees to review.
Last month, officers responded to 437 calls for service — including 28 criminal complaints and 407 non-criminal complaints — and made 13 arrests.
The arrests are broken down as follows:
• Three for prohibited sale of alcoholic beverages
• Two each for criminal mischief and warrants
• One each for assault with intent to cause physical injury; criminal contempt; criminal possession of a controlled substance; second-degree harassment; unlawful possession of marijuana; and trespassing.
Additionally, officers issued 36 vehicle and traffic violations and assisted 21 other police forces or agencies.
In other department news, Gelatt announced that the homecoming parade date has been moved to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. The parade will begin at the Waverly High School and traverse through Wilbur, Spring, Center, Chemung and Ithaca streets before crossing Cayuta Avenue and finishing at East Waverly Park.
Gelatt also updated the board on Baby Bristol 5K, which was held on Sept. 28 and put on by the Waverly Police Benevolent Association and Waverly Teacher’s Association.
“The turnout was outstanding. We cannot thank our residents enough for the support,” he said. “The Harvey family is extremely grateful to all who came out.”
Additionally, the chief notified the board that officers would be working in conjunction with Waverly-Barton Fire District and Greater Valley EMS to conduct active shooter response training at the Waverly High School on Saturday morning.
“The school will be closed to the public during this time, and residents in the area should expect high volume noise to be coming from the building during the training,” Gelatt said.
