WAVERLY — The Waverly Central School District will host a job fair on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., weather permitting, at the Waverly High School track.
Waverly Vice Principal for Career and Technical Education Ryan Alo said that while this event was made to help graduating seniors from local school districts, it is also open to all job seekers in the general public.
“We’re really working to bring jobs to our students who are going to be graduating,” said Alo, “but also bring jobs to the community that may not have (had) access to an opportunity like this before.”
According to Alo, this event is unique in that the school is hosting it.
“School’s don’t typically do (job fairs),” said Alo. “I have never once heard of a high school hosting a job fair.”
Alo went on to describe the job fair as a “hiring event,” saying those in attendance should prepare to bring resumes and dress appropriately.
“Every company coming has multiple open positions,” said Alo. “It would not surprise me if people are interviewed on the spot.”
Alo closed by saying that he hopes job seekers from all across the Valley will attend the event and put themselves out there.
“We want people to come and take advantage of what the businesses in the Greater Valley region have to offer,” Alo said.
Any questions about the event should be directed to the Waverly Central School District office, 607-565-8101.
