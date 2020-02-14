WAVERLY — As preparations for the construction of secure vestibules at the Waverly High School and Lincoln Street Elementary School, the Waverly School Board on Thursday approved an agreement with Welliver to manage the project.
Specifically, the school board agreed to contract with Welliver to provide construction management services to the endeavor for a sum not to exceed $108,600.
Last month, the school board approved the low bids for the construction of those vestibules, which will cost $637,026. The project is being paid for via $1.2 million that was left over from the district’s capital project and Smart School Bond Act monies.
Specifically, those low bids were as follows:
• General construction — Bionco Builders and Company of Binghamton for $560,300.
• Mechanical construction — AFT Mechnical of Elmira for $31,000.
• Electrical construction — Wade Electric of Vestal for $45,726.
Superintendent Eric Knolles previously explained that the most significant change that will be seen with the new entrances will be in the lobby between the double doors of each entrance. The employees at the main office will be able to physically see and sign in anyone that is looking to enter the schools.
Work is expected to begin in June and wrap up by the time classes resume in the next school year. Plans for a secure vestibule at the Elm Street Elementary School are still being developed.
