Southern Tier Hawks celebrate one-year anniversary

WAVERLY — Right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States last March, a local youth athletics program was formed in the Twin Tiers and organizers recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.
The Southern Tier Hawks — led by Montrose varsity boys basketball coach Reggie Hawkins — was founded on Feb. 27 of last year and featured a 12-and-under boys basketball team in its first season.
“Southern Tier Hawks is a youth program. We started with a 12U team and we also have a 14U team. We’re just getting the kids together and developing them mentally and taking them through life and tribulations through basketball,” said Hawkins, who has also coached at the semi-pro level and has been a basketball coach in the Binghamton area for decades.
Hawkins got some help from local business owners and leaders in the Valley area to create the Hawks.
The organization is adding 14U and 16U boys basketball teams and will be looking to start girls basketball and also baseball teams in the future.
“It started out as a 12U team. We are looking to expand that into having a 14U and a 16U boys team and at least a 14U and probably 16U girls team,” said Hawks board member Tim Birney. “If it hadn’t been for COVID we probably would have had a baseball program going by now. With everything going on, it has been tough doing anything.”
The basketball teams currently practice in Binghamton and Owego, but the Hawks are looking for a permanent home here in the Valley.
While the practices may be outside the Valley borders, most of the players on the team have been from Athens, Sayre, Waverly and Tioga.
“We’re going to keep this as a Valley thing. We want to keep opportunities open for Valley kids,” said Birney, who noted that in the future there could be elite travel teams but there would also be one team dedicated to Valley kids.
One goal for the Hawks organizers is to keep the costs at zero for the athletes and their parents.
“There’s no cost to the kids whatsoever. We do fundraisers, sell fundraising tickets and different things to raise the money so they don’t have to,” Birney said.
Eric Larson got to see firsthand last year how the Hawks ran their program as his son, Rylen, was on the 12U team.
“It’s been a real good experience. Rylen, my son, has really enjoyed it. He’s always been more of a quiet kid, so it’s hard to tell what he likes and what he doesn’t like, but he really likes being in this basketball program ... even with the long car rides, because we go to Binghamton, which I thought would kill his passion for it. He wants to go. He likes it. He really likes coach Reggie,” Larson said. “It’s been real positive. His skills have improved immensely.”
Birney is happy to have Hawkins leading the charge for the Hawks.
“Reggie is an outstanding and well-seasoned coach. He does a great job and the kids love him,” he said.
