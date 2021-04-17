Bradford County’s Feusner Farm is now being protected through the Farmland Preservation Program as of Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
In all, 26 farms and 2,370 acres of property were added to the program Friday, which purchases conservation easements to protect this land from development. Since 1988, officials said the program has acquired easements on 5,869 farms in the state in 59 counties, which encompass 596,827 acres.
“Farmland is essential for food production. As the population grows, farmers must produce more food. Yet, each year, fertile farm acres are lost to development. Once farmland goes out of production, it rarely comes back,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said. “That’s why preserving farmland it so important. Farmland preservation is an investment in the future, promising tomorrow’s generations a resilient agriculture industry with ample ground to grow food.”
The Feusner Farm, owned by Donald and Donna Feusner, is a 343.99-acre beef operation located in Litchfield Township.
As the announcement explained,“The farm borders a picturesque lake used for recreation and has significant road frontage, making it a target for residential development pressures. The family is committed to conservation and wants to see the farm protected for future generations.”
With Friday’s announcement, state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said Pennsylvania is setting the standard for farmland preservation.
“Pennsylvania’s rich agricultural heritage is something that must be protected for future generations,” Yaw said. “Working together, state and local leaders are helping strengthen our position as the nation’s leader in farmland preservation.”
