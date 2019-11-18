Fundraiser aids Happy Tails animal shelter

ULSTER — Numerous community members packed the rooms of the Ulster-Sheshequin Fire and Rescue hall on Saturday for “Christmas in the Country.”
The special event invited over two dozen vendors and craft pros specializing in a variety of wares ranging from jewelry to clothing to towels to soap, and much more.
The Christmas fun was part of the years-long effort of volunteers of the Happy Tails No Kill Animal Shelter, which is being constructed on Cemetery Road just off state Route 6 in Burlington Township.
“We’re selling food and hot chocolate, and we’re having Santa Claus here today to take pictures with kids,” said Happy Tails Vice President Barb Long.
The shelter, which is expected to open in April 2020, will be able to house 28 dogs and numerous cats, and will also have the capacity to accept other animals, Long explained.
“Education is the premise,” she said. “We want to get involved with the schools and show kids at a young age how to treat animals, because animals don’t have voices.”
A portion of the shelter will also be dedicated to one its founders, Carol Camp, who passed away while carrying out her mission of developing the facility.
Fundraising efforts for the shelter will continue, said Long, with the next event coming up at the Tractor Supply in Wysox. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Santa will be available to take pictures with pets.
“We definitely encourage everyone to visit the shelter once it’s finished as well,” she added.
