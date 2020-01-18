Retail theft
The following individuals have been charged by Athens Township police with retail theft charges:
• Brittany Marshell Savercool, 30, of Waverly was charged following two separate incidents in May 2019 and October 2019 at the Elmira Street Walmart.
Savercool was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 18.
• Ashley Jo White, 34 of Towanda was charged following an incident that occurred on Tuesday at the Elmira Street Walmart in which she attempted to steal $176.27 worth of merchandise from the store.
White was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 18.
Endangering the welfare of children
SAYRE — An Athens woman was jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail following an incident that occurred in Sayre on Wednesday.
According to Sayre police, Janelle Mary Johnson, 32, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Police said Johnson was charged after she reported to police that a child in her care was missing. The child was eventually found in Johnson’s brother’s house.
Johnson is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Jan. 28.
Drug possession
The following individuals were charged by Pennsylvania State Police with drug possession charges:
• Lloyd Edward Walters, 39, of Athens was charged after hypodermic needles were discovered on his person during an incident on Dec. 25 in Towanda.
Walters was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr on Feb. 19.
• Brandon Warren Luckman, 31, of Towanda was charged after numerous hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia were discovered in his possession during an incident on Dec. 31 in Ulster Township.
Luckman was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr on Feb. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.