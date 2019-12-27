STATE COLLEGE — Athens High School graduate Chris Carl, who is the Analytics Product Owner at KCF Technologies, received the Innovation Award at the company’s annual customer savings celebration.
The KCF team celebrated at the Tussey Mountain Lodge with fireworks and the reveal of a record customer savings number.
The Innovation Award is given to someone who, despite doubt, engineered a creative solution that propelled KCF’s mission to optimize American manufacturing.
Carl has been with KCF for almost seven years — a rarity in a company that hired 100 employees in 2019 alone. In his time here, he developed SmartFrac, a new product that created tremendous opportunities for the oil and gas business.
“Chris is the ideal embodiment of smarts, grit and drive blended with brilliance and perfectionism,” says Jacob Loverich, CTO at KCF Technologies.
KCF optimizes American manufacturing by monitoring industrial machine health in a way that can triple machine life and eliminate over 80 percent of a factory’s unplanned downtime. Carl’s work made it possible to automatically detect and diagnose frac pump faults through machine learning.
“The most rewarding part of working at KCF is seeing first-hand how our system helps our customers and more importantly how excited they get about it,” said Carl.
“When (Carl) shows customers the tools he created, they are motivated to improve the way they run their businesses,” a press release said.
This year, KCF Technologies saved manufacturing customers $928,453,791 by preventing machine downtime. This is 300 percent higher than last year and 700 percent higher than 2017. This jump is made possible by innovative minds like Carl’s, giving KCF a detailed view of customer problems to help their businesses succeed.
KCF Technologies is an exciting and rapidly growing technology innovation company born and raised in State College, Pennsylvania. The KCF mission is to optimize American manufacturing by developing and commercializing products and solutions that make the industrial world smarter. Employees at KCF are motivated to work with Smarts, Grit, and Drive to help their manufacturing partners succeed. If you are interested in joining the KCF team, check out kcftech.com/employment.
