The Bradford County Commissioners said they are in discussions with First Assistant District Attorney Brian Gallagher to provide additional help as he takes on more responsibilities due to the absence of District Attorney Chad Salsman from handling the office’s court proceedings.
On Feb. 3, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro charged Salsman amid allegations that during his time in private practice, he “repeatedly used his position to pressure vulnerable female clients into sexual contact at the law office.” Salsman faces 24 felony and misdemeanor charges, which include sexual assault, intimidating a witness or victim, and encouraging prostitution.
Salsman pleaded not guilty and plans to fight the charges in court. He had delegated trial and courtroom work to his assistants, but continues to administer over the office he was elected to in 2019.
Late last month, the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania handed down a temporary suspension of Salsman’s license to practice law, which goes into effect April 24.
To help the office, commissioners contracted with Lauren Wolfe last month at a rate of $75 and hour on a part-time basis — anticipated at a few hours a week — through the end of the year.
Prompted by a Facebook question about whether commissioners would be increasing Gallagher’s pay during their meeting Thursday, Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller said, “We are cognizant of his increased workload and are working with him to try and help alleviate that situation.”
“Brian is doing a fantastic job, for the record,” Commissioner Doug McLinko added, “and he deserves to be compensated for more. We don’t want to get into his salary and all that, but the guy took a lot on his shoulders and what he has accomplished is to be commended.”
While commissioners didn’t provide any specifics about what type of pay increase or other help they might provide, McLinko said they will take action “to make it right.”
“We’re here to help Brian. We’ve met with him and offered anything we can do to help him. It’s just a tough circumstance for him.”
It should be noted that Salsman will continue to collect his annual salary of $185,665 while doing nothing to earn it.
