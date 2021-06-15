WAVERLY — The Sayre Chapter of UNICO rounded off its tour of providing ice cream to Valley elementary students with the two Waverly schools, visiting the Lincoln Street school on June 8 and the Elm Street school on June 14.
Lincoln Street Principal Colleen Hall and Elm Street Principal John Cheresnowsky both noted that this school year has been tough for students and that ice cream is a great way to end it with a positive.
“It’s been a challenging year for the kids,” said Hall. “They’ve worked really very hard and we’ve all worked together collaboratively to be here as a school for the year so this is a great treat for them.”
“It’s been a tough year with the pandemic,” agreed Cheresnowsky. “(That) we can end our year on a bright note like this has been great.”
Hall said that UNICO visiting with Johnny D’s Ice Cream Express was especially exciting for a few students.
“We do have some kids that have never had ice cream from an ice cream truck before, so this is a super fun experience for them,” said Hall.
Hall and Cheresnowsky both thanked UNICO for providing this service to the students.
“We’re very grateful to UNICO for doing this for the kids,” said Hall. “It’s something that we wouldn’t have the money to do on our own so it’s a great gift for the kids.”
“I think it’s a great thing that UNICO is giving back to community,” noted Cheresnowsky. “Helping out all the kids this year, giving us ice cream; we really appreciate it.”
Waverly Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles also expressed his gratitude to the members of UNICO and said that the ice cream was a nice treat.
“Kids love it,” said Knolles. “What a great idea, what a great way for UNICO to connect with our kids.”
UNICO President Chris Sisto and Treasurer Nick Grego said that the ice cream was a great success this year.
“It’s been a good experience for us (and) the kids love it,” said Grego. “Everything’s gone really super.”
Grego also noted that the weather has cooperated for every day that they gave out ice cream.
Sisto and Grego look forward to this program continuing next year.
“This has been so successful we may continue doing something like this,” said Grego. “It’s enjoyed by all these kids and that makes it nice.”
“I think it’s something that UNICO would like to do every year,” agreed Sisto. “I think this is a great thing for the kids, especially when they’re getting out of school.”
While the ice cream was given this year in the absence of UNICO’s annual Rumble Ponies trip for students, Sisto said that future ice cream programs will run in addition to their regular events and have its own budget.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.