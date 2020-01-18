ALBANY — This week, the New York State Department of Labor released a report on the economic strengths and weaknesses facing the Southern Tier.
Overall, the investigation revealed a continuing demand for skilled labor and management skills.
Industries were assessed based on employment and wage levels, as well as job growth rates between 2013 and 2018, and projections through 2026.
While the report designates a dozen “significant” industries in the region, eight of those experienced employment increases in that five-year window — four of which were in the manufacturing sector.
Although employment in the manufacturing sector has declined considerably over the long term, it remains an important segment of the region’s economy.
Metal product manufacturing held one of the highest growth rates at 7.4 percent, with above-average wages of $53,900 in 2018.
The report notes that while computer and electronic manufacturing has also declined, the industry is one of the highest paying in the region with an average annual wage of $89,600.
Transportation equipment manufacturing grew at the fastest rate regionally, at 16.2 percent, with an average wage of $72,600.
Miscellaneous manufacturing jobs grew by 8.3 percent, paying an above-average wage of $54,800. This segment is expected to expand by an additional 21.6 percent through 2026.
Outside of manufacturing, transportation and warehousing accounts for a relatively small share of jobs, but featured a growth rate of 62.5 percent.
Among the more common manufacturing jobs listed are assemblers, inspectors, testers and engineers, though demand is expected to decrease for these positions. Instead, state documents suggest demand will increase for machinists, welders and laborers.
With more than 42,000 jobs between the public and private sectors, educational services, has, by far, the most employment of any significant industry in the region, state documents said.
This sector lost jobs — a 1.6 percent drop — between 2013 and 2018, but is expected to expand through 2026.
The industry’s 2018 average annual wage of $57,700 was above the all industry annual averages.
Like educational services, growth in health care industry employment is driven more by demographics than by overall economic conditions, the report noted.
Almost all health care occupations are expected to be in demand over the next decade as New York State’s population continues to age.
The ambulatory health care services industry was the only health care industry to add jobs between 2013 and 2018. Cumulatively, health care jobs accounted for over 34,000 positions, which represents nearly 13 percent of all jobs in the Southern Tier in 2018.
While the report found, perhaps unsurprisingly, that this field held annual salaries above average — between $55,000 and $65,000 — the three most common occupations are relatively low-paying. They include nursing assistant, home health aide and personal care aide.
In terms of most common health care positions, registered nurses and nursing assistants account for roughly 37 percent in that field. Fastest-growing demands are receptionists and registered nurses, with expected growth of 13.1 and 11.8 percent, respectively.
Demands for medical assistants, personal care and home health aides are expected to increase by roughly 33 percent each, with average salaries around $30,000.
One of the region’s most common industries is in the building and construction sector.
Among the top professions in this industry are carpenters, construction workers and maintenance personnel account for over 56 percent.
Demand growth for these jobs is expected to increase by an average of 6 percent through 2026.
Average wages for these professions range from $35,632 to nearly $60,000.
An outlier in that industry, and among the top 10 most-common job titles in the region is construction manager, a 4.3 percent share of the workforce, which nets an average $96,377 salary with an expected growth rate of 7 percent through 2026.
Another high-ranking local industry is in the scientific and technical field, where “human capital is the major input,” the study found.
Top professions in these fields include software engineers, an average salary of $86,309, and expected growth rate of 25 percent; mechanical engineers, an average salary of $89,500 and a growth rate of 12.2 percent; and accountants, managers and analysts with salaries ranging from $50,000 to $109,000, and steady growth rates around 10 percent.
