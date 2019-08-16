OWEGO — Tioga County Legislators this week approved the hiring of an Economic Development Specialist following a resignation of that post earlier this year.
County documents show that the $43,985 salary will be covered by a $20,000 annual contribution from the county Industrial Development Agency, and the remaining sum to be covered in the Economic Development and Planning budget.
Legislators noted that EDP Director LeeAnn Tinney conducted interviews from a certified eligible list, and determined that Megan E. Griffiths would be best suited to fill the position.
Griffiths received her Bachelor of Arts in History, and Masters of Public Administration, from Binghamton University.
“The Tioga County Legislature continues to show their support of the Ag Community with the hire of Megan,” Tinney said. “She will pick up where Zack Baker left off — as liaison with our local farmers, by connecting them to resources and providing assistance.”
“We are pleased to have Megan join TEAM Tioga and looking forward to her start in September,” Tinney added.
According to county documents, the position is effective Sept. 3, 2019, and that legislators will re-evaluate the need for the position at the time of 2021 budget planning.
