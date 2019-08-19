Bradford County has been awarded $11,351 in state-set-aside funds though Phase 36 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). These funds will be available to supplement food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board that is charmed by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, National Council on the Church of Christ, The Salvation Army, United Jewish Communities and United Way Worldwide.
The local board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity for food and shelter programs in high need areas.
The local board in Bradford County is made up of 14 local organizations who will be responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this program.
Currently, the local board consists of representatives from the following organizations: American Red Cross, Abuse and Rape Crisis Center, Area Agency on Aging, Bradford County Grants Office, CHOP Food Pantry, Endless Mountain Mission Center, Futures Community Support Services, Grace Connection, TACO Food Pantry, The Bridge of the Penn York Valley Churches, The Salvation Army — Sayre, The Salvation Army — Towanda, Troy Food Pantry and United Way of Bradford County.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
• Be a private voluntary nonprofit or unit of government
• Have an accounting system
• Practice nondiscrimination
• Have demonstrated the capacity to deliver local emergency food or shelter programs
• If they are private voluntary nonprofit, must have a voluntary board.
Qualified agencies are encouraged to apply by Sept. 6, 2019.
Qualified agencies interested in a portion of theses funds are encouraged to contact Kerri Strauss, executive director of the United Way of Bradford County and Local Board Chair of EFSP, at 570-247-5569 or Kerri.Strauss@unitedwaybradfordcounty.org by Sept. 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.